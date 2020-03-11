USD/INR: Bulls attack 74.00 as most Asian stocks register losses

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR remains on the front foot despite staying below Tuesday’s multi-year high.
  • Renewed fears of coronavirus outbreak weighing on the Asian stocks.
  • A widespread outbreak in the US, Japan and worries from Europe keep risk-tone heavy.

Having reversed from three-decade low on Tuesday, USD/INR registers 0.50% gains to 73.90 as the Indian markets open for trading after the holiday on Wednesday. While the US dollar seems to trim some of its earlier gains against major counterparts, Asian currencies, including the Indian rupee, have to respect the King Dollar as stocks in the Asia-Pacific region register losses.

With the private numbers about the US coronavirus (COVID-19) cases from the John Hopkins University raising fears of a widespread outbreak of the pandemic, risk-tone gets another hit. The trading sentiment failed to extend the previous day’s recovery after the US diplomats refrained from providing details of US President Trump’s ‘major’ economic response to the disease as well as doubts that the US labs face resource issues.

Further weighing on the risk-tone is the news of the spike in Japan’s virus numbers as well as the Global Times headlines that warn the US diplomats’ downplay or the pandemic’s risk.

That said, the US 10-year treasury yields slip to 0.67% whereas MSCI’s Index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan registers 0.15% loss with Indian bourses inching closer to 1.0% in the red.

At home, Moody’s have already slashed the Indian GDP forecast while downbeat comments from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) weigh on the Indian currency.

Looking forward, US inflation numbers and coronavirus headlines could work as the key near-term catalysts.

Technical Analysis

While buyers will seek sustained trading beyond 74.50 to target a move above 75.00, bears can look for entry below 73.20.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.9025
Today Daily Change 0.3970
Today Daily Change % 0.54%
Today daily open 73.5055
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 72.358
Daily SMA50 71.7057
Daily SMA100 71.4832
Daily SMA200 70.9146
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.1975
Previous Daily Low 73.228
Previous Weekly High 74.49
Previous Weekly Low 71.9975
Previous Monthly High 72.84
Previous Monthly Low 71.077
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.9803
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.4452
Daily Pivot Point S1 72.7565
Daily Pivot Point S2 72.0075
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.787
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.726
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.9465
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.6955

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY extends losses to test 104.50 amid risk-aversion

USD/JPY extends losses to test 104.50 amid risk-aversion

With no stopping in the rise in new coronavirus cases globally and doubts over the US economic stimulus, the market mood worsens Asia, knocking off USD/JPY back to 104.50, as the yen draws bids on a flight to safety amid losses in the Asian equities and S&P 500 futures. 

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD: Firmer above 0.6500 as USD weakens alongside T-yields

AUD/USD: Firmer above 0.6500 as USD weakens alongside T-yields

AUD/USD looks to extend gains above 0.6500 as the US dollar weakens across the board in tandem with the US Treasury yields, as risk-aversion seeps back amid a rise in the number of coronavirus infections outside China. 

AUD/USD News

Asian equities fail to defy fresh coronavirus fears

Asian equities fail to defy fresh coronavirus fears

Equities in Asia witness fresh downside risks following coronavirus statistics/updates from the major global economies. Receding fears from China fail to overcome economic fears. Speculations that the US treasury likely to push back the tax filing deadline also go unnoticed.

Read more

Gold inching higher, recovering off Wall Street's risk-on lows

Gold inching higher, recovering off Wall Street's risk-on lows

The risk-on tone in markets saw the precious metals sector suffer. overnight although the price of gold is perky in Asia, +0.5% at the time of writing following a climb from the lows of $1,641 on Wall Street. Gold is trading at $1,657.57.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures