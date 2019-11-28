USD/INR bounces off 13-day low amid fresh risk aversion wave

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • The US President’s passage of Hong Kong bill recently triggered trade war fears, USD/INR responds to the news after markets in India open.
  • China/Hong Kong criticizes the US action.
  • Thanksgiving Holiday, a lack of major data/events can restrict the market’s reaction to the news.

Given the increasing odds of a trade war between the United States (US) and China, Asian traders adhere to risk aversion. In doing so, the USD/INR pair takes a U-turn from multi-day low to 71.37 as Indian markets open for Thursday’s trading.

US President Donald Trump finally signed the Hong Kong bill after a few days of it being through the US Congress. Even if the Republican leader’s move gets broad appreciation at home, diplomats from China and Hong Kong harshly criticize the US interference in their personal issues.

As a result, markets in Asia witness a downside pressure and the same could be witnessed via the Indian rupee (INR), India’s BSE SENSEX and 10-year government bond yields.

Though, a lack of major data and Thanksgiving Holiday in the US seems to restrict the market’s reaction to the news.

While the near-term impact of the catalyst is likely to remain less severe, this could derail the previously upbeat odds of a phase-one trade deal that has been fueling the US dollar (USD) off-late.

Technical Analysis

61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current month rise around 71.20 limits the quote’s drop to 71.00 and 70.37/36 area including lows marked on August 08 and September 27. Meanwhile, a downward sloping trend line since November 14, around 71.75 can keep the prices under check ahead of highlighting 72.00 and monthly top near 72.40.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 71.3625
Today Daily Change 0.1245
Today Daily Change % 0.17%
Today daily open 71.238
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.4665
Daily SMA50 71.195
Daily SMA100 70.9003
Daily SMA200 70.2269
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.59
Previous Daily Low 71.2255
Previous Weekly High 72.18
Previous Weekly Low 71.5715
Previous Monthly High 71.79
Previous Monthly Low 70.6425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.3647
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.4508
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.1124
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.9867
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7479
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.4769
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.7157
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.8414

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

