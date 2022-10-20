- The index alternates gains with losses near the 113.00 mark.
- US yields keep the march north unabated on Thursday.
- Weekly Claims, Philly Fed Index, Fedspeak next of note in the docket.
The greenback, in terms of the USD Index (DXY), trades without a clear direction around Wednesday’s close near the 113.00 zone.
USD Index now looks to data, Fedspeak
The weekly recovery in the index appears to have met some initial and decent resistance just above 113.00 the figure on Thursday despite the move higher in US yields remains unabated for the time being.
On the latter, the short end of the curve now flirts with the 4.60% region for the first time since August 2007, while the key 10-year benchmark note hover around 4.16%, an area last seen back in June 2008.
Firm expectations around the continuation of the Fed’s tightening stance have been behind the upside in US yields since early August, although the persistent elevated inflation have nothing but exacerbated that trend as of late.
In the US data space, usual Initial Jobless Claims are due in the first turn seconded by the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, the CB Leading Index and Existing Home Sales.
In addition, Philly Fed P.Harker (2023 voter, hawk) and FOMC’s permanent voters P.Jefferson (centrist), L.Cook (centrist) and M.Bowman (centrist) are also due to speak later in the NA session.
What to look for around USD
The dollar’s recovery seems to have met some initial hurdle in the area just past the 113.00 mark so far on Thursday.
In the meantime, the firmer conviction of the Federal Reserve to keep hiking rates until inflation looks well under control regardless of a likely slowdown in the economic activity and some loss of momentum in the labour market continues to prop up the underlying positive tone in the index.
Looking at the more macro scenario, the greenback also appears bolstered by the Fed’s divergence vs. most of its G10 peers in combination with bouts of geopolitical effervescence and occasional re-emergence of risk aversion.
Key events in the US this week: Initial Jobless Claims, Philly Fed Index, Existing Home Sales, CB Leading Index (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Prospects for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. speculation of a recession in the next months. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China persistent trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.08% at 112.91 and the breakdown of 110.05 (weekly low October 4) would open the door to 109.35 (weekly low September 20) and finally 107.68 (monthly low September 13). On the other hand, the next hurdle comes at 113.88 (monthly high October 13) followed by 114.76 (2022 high September 28) and then 115.32 (May 2002 high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY holds steady near 150.00, Japan intervention looms
USD/JPY is consolidating the upside near the critical 150.00 level, as bulls turn cautious amid an imminent risk of Japanese intervention and take profits off the table. The renewed uptick in the US Treasury yields keeps the pair afloat near the highest level since August 1990.
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 0.9800 on weaker US dollar
EUR/USD is consolidating the latest uptick below 0.9800 in early Europe, as the US dollar remains on the back foot, despite higher Treasury yields. Renewed Chinese optimism over reduction in the quarantine period weighs down on the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD battles 1.1200 amid USD retreat, UK political woes
GBP/USD remains vulnerable near 1.1200 amid the looming UK leadership crisis. The US dollar weakness struggles to find demand, despite surging Treasury yields and a tepid market mood. The focus is on UK politics, US data and Fedspeak.
Gold retreats from $1,635 as China-linked optimism fails to tame yields
Gold price fades bounce off three-week-old horizontal support. Covid updates from China offered intermediate bounce amid a light calendar. Strong yields, hawkish central banks keep XAU/USD bears hopeful.
TRON buyers hold off the bears but not for long
TRON price is in a multi-year pattern with serious bearish implications. This pessimistic outlook, however, is not written in stone and could change if buyers come in at the right time.