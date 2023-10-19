USD Index struggles for direction around 106.50, focus on data, Powell

- The index meets resistance around the 106.50 area.
- Chief Powell will discuss the Economic Outlook later in the session.
- Weekly Claims, Philly Fed index, Fedspeak take centre stage as well.
The greenback exchanges gains with losses in the mid-106.00s when tracked by the USD Index (DXY) on Thursday.
USD Index faces initial resistance near 106.70
The index comes under some mild selling pressure following Wednesday’s marked gains to the 106.70 region, all amidst alternating risk appetite trends and some prudence ahead of the speech by Fed’s Powell later in the session.
In the meantime, US yields maintain its march north well in place and appears underpinned by the Fed’s tighter-for-longer narrative, which in turn finds support in the persistent resilience of the US economy.
Later in the session, all the attention will be on Chief Powell and his discussion on the Economic Outlook at the Economic Club of New York. In addition, FOMC P. Jefferson (permanent voter, centrist), Chicago Fed A. Goolsbee (voter, centrist), Atlanta Fed R. Bostic (2024 voter, centrist), FOMC M. Barr (permanent voter, centrist) and Philadelphia Fed P. Harker (voter, hawk) are all due to speak.
In the docket, usual weekly Initial Claims are due in the first turn followed by the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, the CB Leading Index, Existing Home Sales and the Monthly Budget Statement.
What to look for around USD
The index so far trades without a clear direction near 106.50, as market participants continue to assess geopolitical risks, key US data and get ready to Powell’s speech.
In the meantime, support for the dollar keeps coming from the good health of the US economy, which at the same time appears underpinned by the renewed tighter-for-longer stance narrative from the Federal Reserve.
Key events in the US this week: Initial Jobless Claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, CB Leading Index, Existing Home Sales, Fed Powell (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Persevering debate over a soft or hard landing for the US economy. Incipient speculation of rate cuts in early 2024. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China and the Middle East.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is down 0.01% at 106.56 and faces the next support at 105.53 (monthly low October 12) ahead of 104.42 (weekly low September 11) and then 103.27 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, a breakout of 106.78 (weekly peak October 13) could expose 107.34 (2023 high October 3) and finally 107.99 (weekly high November 21 2022).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays vulnerable below 1.0550 on USD strength, risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0550 in early Europe on Thursday. Simmering Middle East geopolitical tensions underpin the safe-haven US Dollar. Investors also trade with cautious ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech.
GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.2150, awaits Powell
GBP/USD is trading on a slippery slope below 1.2150 in the European morning on Thursday. The US Dollar attracts safe-haven demand amid simmering Middle East tension, weighing negatively on the pair. All eyes remain on Fed Chair Powell's speech.
Gold holds steady below 2-1/2 month top on Middle East conflict, ahead of Fed’s Powell
Gold price gained strong positive traction on Wednesday and shot to its highest level since early August, around the $1,962-1,963 area in the wake of the risk of an escalation in the Middle East conflict. Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields and stronger USD cap gains.
Aave bears could kickstart a 17% crash
AAVE formed a local top of $73.40 on October 1 and has kickstarted a downtrend since then. Bears have an opportunity to short the altcoin on the retest of the pullback resistance at $64.50.
Sentiment is bad everywhere
Asian shares declined, mirroring the downward trend in US markets due to concerns about rising interest rates and escalating Middle East tensions. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Thursday.