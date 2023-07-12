USD Index slips back to 9-week lows near 101.30 ahead of CPI

- The index extends its rout to multi-week lows near 101.30.
- US inflation is expected to have receded further in June.
- Fed’s Beige Book, Mester next on tap in the docket.
The greenback, in terms of the USD Index (DXY), extends the bearish move to new 2-month lows in the 101.30 region on Wednesday.
USD Index now looks at US CPI, Beige Book
The index drops for the fifth consecutive session and accelerates the decline to 9-week lows in the 101.35/30 band on Wednesday.
Indeed, the dollar remains well offered in a context where the appetite for the risk complex prevails ahead of the publication of key US inflation figures tracked by the CPI for the month of June.
In the meantime, US consumer prices are expected to have receded further during last month, which in turn fuel hopes that the Federal Reserve might end its hiking campaign in the near term, despite a 25 bps rate hike later in July is largely anticipated.
Other than the June CPI, the US calendar will see the usual weekly Mortgage Applications measured by MBA, the EIA weekly report on US crude oil inventories, the Fed’s Beige Book and the speech by Cleveland Fed L. Mester (2024 voter, hawk).
What to look for around USD
The index loses further ground and extends the pessimism seen so far this week, this time revisiting the 101.30 zone ahead of the US CPI results.
Meanwhile, the likelihood of another 25 bps hike at the Fed's upcoming meeting in July remains high, supported by the continued strength of key US fundamentals such as employment and prices.
This view was further bolstered by comments from Fed Chief Powell at the June FOMC event, who referred to the July meeting as "live" and indicated that most of the Committee is prepared to resume the tightening campaign as early as next month.
Key events in the US this week: MBA Mortgage Applications, Inflation Rate, Fed’s Beige Book (Wednesday) – Producer Prices, Initial Jobless Claims (Thursday) – Advanced Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Persistent debate over a soft/hard landing of the US economy. Terminal Interest rate near the peak vs. speculation of rate cuts in late 2023/early 2024. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is down 0.19% at 101.46 and faces the next support at 101.67 (monthly low July 11) followed by 101.01 (weekly low April 26) and finally 100.78 (2023 low April 14). On the other hand, the breakout of 103.54 (weekly high June 30) would open the door to 104.50 (200-day SMA) and then 104.69 (monthly high May 31).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.1000 ahead of US CPI data
The EUR/USD pair has confidently shifted above the psychological resistance of 1.1000 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is in a bullish trajectory as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its losses to 101.37 ahead of the US CPI.
GBP/USD jumps above the 1.2950 mark ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD surges above the 1.2950 area, hitting the highest since April 2022. Solid UK employment data indicated more Bank of England (BoE) rate hikes. Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations may change based on the US inflation data on Wednesday.
Gold: US CPI holds the key for a sustained break above $1,950
Gold price is holding higher ground near $1,940, its highest in three weeks, in the wake of the sustained weakness in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields across the curve. XAU/USD bulls await the US CPI data for the next push higher.
Top 3 token unlocks worth $75 million this week: APT, APE, IMX
While the crypto market continues to stall, Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins continue to suffer by association. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin mining narrative is setting camp, with institutions buying into the idea and market players hoping it will help drive BTC price to unprecedented highs.
US Inflation Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? Three scenarios for critical Core CPI Premium
Less cash for clunkers – a plunge of 4.2% in costs of old vehicles in June has been lifting market spirits ahead of the all-important CPI release. That means that economists' expectations of a deceleration in underlying inflation to 0.3% MoM is no longer good news.