- The index loses the grip further and targets 106.00.
- US Flash Manufacturing PMI is expected at 47.6 in November.
- Markets’ attention will be on the release of the FOMC Minutes.
The greenback accelerates losses and trades in 4-day lows near 106.30 when tracked by the USD Index (DXY) on Wednesday.
USD Index looks at FOMC Minutes
The index extends the recent breakdown of the 107.00 mark and drops to new lows in the proximity of 106.00 on the back of persevering appetite for the risk complex and rising prudence prior to the publication of the FOMC Minutes.
On the latter, market participants will closely follow the release of the Minutes of the November event, where the centre of the debate is expected to be around any debate surrounding the next steps by the Fed when it comes to future interest rate hikes.
In the US docket, the flash Manufacturing PMI is seen at 47.6 in November and 46.1 when it comes to the Services gauge.
What to look for around USD
The dollar faltered just ahead of the 108.00 barrier and sparked a so far 2-day corrective move to the area below the 107.00 yardstick pari passu with the recovery in the risk-linked galaxy.
While hawkish Fedspeak maintains the Fed’s pivot narrative in the freezer, upcoming results in US fundamentals would likely play a key role in determining the chances of a slower pace of the Fed’s normalization process in the short term.
Key events in the US this week: MBA Mortgages Applications, Building Permits, Durable Goods Orders, Initial Jobless Claims, Flash Manufacturing/Services PMIs, Final Michigan Consumer Sentiment, New Home Sales, FOMC Minutes (Wednesday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Prospects for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. speculation of a recession in the next months. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China persistent trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is retreating 0.59% at 106.51 and the breakdown of 105.34 (monthly low November 15) would open the door to 105.22 (200-day SMA) and finally 104.63 (monthly low August 10). On the other hand, the next up barrier comes at 107.99 (weekly high November 21) followed by 109.18 (100-day SMA) and then 110.63 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
