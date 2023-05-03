USD Index should see volatility but may still be trading slightly below 102.00 tomorrow morning – ING

There are some upside risks for the US Dollar, but ING’s base case is a USD stabilisation.
All eyes on the Fed’s decision
“While a softer tone than the one in the statement about future tightening is very much possible – and may offset initial US Dollar gains – some more convincing pushback against rate cut speculation could help put a floor under the greenback beyond the post-meeting impact.”
“DXY should see volatility but may still be trading slightly below 102.00 tomorrow morning.”
