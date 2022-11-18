- The index fades Thursday’s uptick and remains near 106.50.
- US yields recede marginally following the recent recovery.
- Fedspeak, CB Leading Index, Existing Home Sales next on tap.
The greenback, in terms of the USD Index (DXY), returns to the negative territory following Thursday’s decent advance.
USD Index points to further consolidation in the near term
The index keeps the erratic performance so far this week and now gives away part of Thursday’s rebound to the area north of 107.00 the figure.
In the meantime, the lack of traction seems to have returned to the US money market following a firm bounce in yields in the previous session, all in response to hawkish comments from St. Louis Fed J.Bullard (voter, hawk).
On the latter, it is worth recalling that Bullard expects the minimum interest rate to be around 5.00%-5.25%, while he removed weigh from the recent lower-than-expected US inflation figures and motivated speculation of a Fed’s pivot to dwindle somewhat.
Later in the NA session, the CB Leading Index is due seconded by Existing Home Sales and the speech by Boston Fed S.Collins (voter, centrist).
What to look for around USD
Price action around the dollar remains mixed and relegates the index to keep navigating the area around 106.50, all amidst a broad-based consolidative theme.
In the meantime, the greenback is expected to remain under the microscope amidst persistent investors’ repricing of a probable slower pace of the Fed’s rate path in the upcoming months.
Key events in the US this week: CB Leading Index, Existing Home Sales (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: US midterm elections. Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Prospects for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. speculation of a recession in the next months. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China persistent trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is retreating 0.16% at 106.51 and the breakdown of 105.34 (monthly low November 15) would open the door to 105.05 (200-day SMA) and finally 104.63 (monthly low August 10). On the other hand, the next up barrier aligns at 109.15 (100-day SMA) seconded by 110.76 (55-day SMA) and then 113.14 (monthly high November 3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD holds steady above 1.0350 ahead of Lagarde
EURUSD is defending early gains above 1.0350 heading into the European session. The pair finds support from a broad-based US Dollar pullback alongside the Treasury yields, as investors assess the hawkish Fedspeak amid China's reopening optimism. Lagarde awaited.
GBPUSD clings to gains near 1.1900 after UK Retail Sales
GBPUSD buyers keep the reins around 1.1900 while bracing for the second weekly gain as traders reassess positives from the UK’s fiscal plan during early Friday’s sluggish trading. Meanwhile, the data from the UK revealed that Retail Sales rose by 0.6% in October.
Gold set to test $1,750, focus on United States data
Gold price is trading modestly flat so far this Friday, as bears take a breather following two straight days of the corrective decline from a three-month top at $1,787. Gold price is set to end the week in the red.
This is why Ethereum traders are better off with short positions
Ethereum price is in a consolidative phase as it hovers below a crucial resistance level. While a quick move to the upside to collect liquidity is likely, traders should not confuse this for a bullish directional bias.
We are seeing a pullback in commodities, currencies and equity markets
We are seeing a pullback in commodities, currencies and equity markets that does not arise from any particular economic event or data. This could be rising risk aversion but we can’t put a finger on a driving factor.