USD Index Price Analysis: Transitory resistance emerges around 102.60

- DXY extend the knee-jerk to the proximity of 101.00.
- Further recovery targets the 102.60 zone.
DXY remains on the defensive and adds to Tuesday’s pullback ahead of the FOMC event on Wednesday.
Ideally, the index should clear the 102.60 zone, where the provisional 55-day sits, to alleviate the downside pressure and allow a potential test of the July high in the mid-103.00s, seconded by the key 200-day SMA at 103.89.
Looking at the broader picture, while below the 200-day SMA, the outlook for the index is expected to remain negative.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|101.2
|Today Daily Change
|38
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|101.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|101.63
|Daily SMA50
|102.66
|Daily SMA100
|102.54
|Daily SMA200
|103.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|101.65
|Previous Daily Low
|101.19
|Previous Weekly High
|101.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|99.57
|Previous Monthly High
|104.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|101.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|101.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|100.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|101.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|101.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|102.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1050 ahead of Fed rate decision
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.1050 on Wednesday as trading action remains subdued. Ahead of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) all-important interest rate decision, the US Dollar finds it difficult to gather strength, allowing the pair to stay in the green.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2900, eyes on Fed policy announcements
GBP/USD is holding renewed uptick above 1.2900 in the early American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is on the defensive, despite a cautious market mood, undermined by negative US Treasury bond yields. Fed rate decision stays in the spotlight.
Gold climbs above $1,970 as US yields push lower ahead of Fed
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed above $1,970 on Wednesday. Ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcements, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.9%, allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher.
Bitcoin price flirts with $30,000 level as US Federal Reserve expected to resume rate hikes
Bitcoin price is ranging below $30,000, a key psychological barrier for the asset, ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision on Wednesday. Crypto market participants are closely watching the Fed’s next move.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Impending Fed interest rate decision sends DJIA futures lower
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is watching its futures track lower on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision scheduled for later in the day.