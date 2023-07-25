USD Index Price Analysis: Scope for further advance

- DXY reaches new 2-week highs around 101.60.
- Next on the upside comes the 102.60 region.
DXY picks up further impulse and records new multi-session peaks around 101.60 on Tuesday.
The index should clear the 102.60 zone, where the provisional 55-day and 100-day SMAs converge, to alleviate the downside pressure and allow a potential test of the July high in the mid-103.00s seconded by the key 200-day SMA at 103.95.
Looking at the broader picture, while below the 200-day SMA, the outlook for the index is expected to remain negative.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|101.63
|Today Daily Change
|46
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|101.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|101.7
|Daily SMA50
|102.68
|Daily SMA100
|102.58
|Daily SMA200
|103.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|101.43
|Previous Daily Low
|100.89
|Previous Weekly High
|101.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|99.57
|Previous Monthly High
|104.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|101.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|101.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|100.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|101.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|101.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|102.12
