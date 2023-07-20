USD Index Price Analysis: Next on the upside comes 102.60

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
Share:
  • DXY reverses the initial pessimism and challenges weekly highs.
  • If bulls push higher the index could revisit the 102.60 region.

DXY extends the weekly recovery to the area of recent peaks around 100.50 on Thursday.

A more serious bullish attempt in the index should clear the 102.60 zone, where the provisional 55-day and 100-day SMAs coincide.

Looking at the broader picture, while below the 200-day SMA at 104.12, the outlook for the index is expected to remain negative.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 100.5
Today Daily Change 54
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 100.28
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 101.93
Daily SMA50 102.76
Daily SMA100 102.69
Daily SMA200 103.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 100.54
Previous Daily Low 99.91
Previous Weekly High 102.57
Previous Weekly Low 99.58
Previous Monthly High 104.5
Previous Monthly Low 101.92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 100.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 100.15
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.95
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.62
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.32
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.87
Daily Pivot Point R3 101.2

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops to fresh weekly low below 1.1150

EUR/USD drops to fresh weekly low below 1.1150

EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and declined to its weakest level in a week below 1.1150 in the American session on Thursday. After the US data showed the weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 228K from 237K, the US Dollar gathered strength, forcing the pair to stretch lower.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slumps to 1.2850 as USD continues to gather strength

GBP/USD slumps to 1.2850 as USD continues to gather strength

GBP/USD turned south and dropped to its lowest level in 10 days near 1.2850. Following a quiet European session, the US Dollar started to outperform its rivals on better-than-expected weekly Jobless Claims data and rising US yields, triggering another leg lower in the pair.

GBP/USD News

Gold struggles to hold above $1,970 as US yields push higher

Gold struggles to hold above $1,970 as US yields push higher

Gold price lost its traction and declined below $1,970 in the American session on Thursday. Following the upbeat Initial Jobless Claims data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day above 3.8%, making it hard for XAU/USD to hold its ground.

Gold News

What can crypto traders expect from Fed’s interest-rate decision?

What can crypto traders expect from Fed’s interest-rate decision?

Bitcoin price has recently lacked direction, leaving traders guessing its next move. With the Fed’s interest-rate decision scheduled to take place on July 26, volatility could make a comeback.

Read more

NIO getting left in 2023 dust by other EV upstarts

NIO getting left in 2023 dust by other EV upstarts

Nio is still lagging behind the pack as the stock market nears the end of July. Among a handful of young EV company stocks that grew in popularity in 2021 and 2022, NIO stock is one of the worst performers in 2023.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures