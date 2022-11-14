  • DXY’s sell-off appears to have met some contention near 106.30.
  • Next on the upside now emerges the interim 100-day SMA above 109.00.

DXY sets aside two strong daily pullbacks and regains the area above 107.00 the figure at the beginning of the week.

In case bulls push harder, then the index could meet a temporary and initial hurdle at the 100-day SMA, today at 109.08, ahead of the now multi-month resistance line around 109.40.

Above the latter, the index could resume the upside in a more sustainable fashion.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 107.23
Today Daily Change 86
Today Daily Change % 0.56
Today daily open 106.63
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 110.22
Daily SMA50 111.17
Daily SMA100 109.33
Daily SMA200 105.15
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.64
Previous Daily Low 106.32
Previous Weekly High 111.4
Previous Weekly Low 106.28
Previous Monthly High 113.95
Previous Monthly Low 109.54
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.52
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.73
Daily Pivot Point R2 106.84
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.05

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

