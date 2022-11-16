- DXY adds to Tuesday’s decline and breaches 106.00 once again.
- The next support of note now comes at the 200-day SMA near 105.00.
DXY remains under pressure and maintains the trade in the area of multi-month lows around 106.00 midweek.
If the selling bias gathers extra pace, then the index could dispute the critical 200-day SMA, today at 104.94. The loss of this important support region could put a potential drop to the August low at 104.63 (August 10) back on the radar.
Below the 200-day SMA, the dollar’s outlook should shift to negative.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.08
|Today Daily Change
|93
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|106.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.7
|Daily SMA50
|111.08
|Daily SMA100
|109.35
|Daily SMA200
|105.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.11
|Previous Daily Low
|105.32
|Previous Weekly High
|111.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.28
|Previous Monthly High
|113.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.13
