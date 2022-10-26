- DXY accelerates losses and briefly pierces the 110.00 mark.
- A deeper correction could see the 108.40 region revisited.
DXY drops for the second session in a row and prints new multi-week lows in the sub-110.00 region on Wednesday.
The loss of 110.00 could force the index to retarget the 8-month support line near 108.40, an area coincident with the 100-day SMA. Below this zone, the downside pressure in the dollar is predicted to gather extra steam.
In the longer run, DXY is expected to maintain its constructive stance while above the 200-day SMA at 103.93.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|110.24
|Today Daily Change
|120
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59
|Today daily open
|110.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|112.25
|Daily SMA50
|110.87
|Daily SMA100
|108.4
|Daily SMA200
|103.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|112.13
|Previous Daily Low
|110.76
|Previous Weekly High
|113.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|111.7
|Previous Monthly High
|114.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|111.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|111.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|113.14
