  • DXY exacerbates the losses amidst broad-based risk appetite.
  • A deeper retracement could see the weekly low at 109.35 revisited.

DXY adds to the sour start of the week and puts the 111.00 neighbourhood to the test on Tuesday.

In the current context, the continuation of the corrective decline appears likely and with the next target at the weekly low at 109.35 (September 20). The loss of the latter could retest the interim support at the 55-day SMA at 108.61.

The prospects for extra gains in the dollar should remain unchanged as long as the index trades above the 7-month support line near 107.20.

In the longer run, DXY is expected to maintain its constructive stance while above the 200-day SMA at 102.60.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 111.12
Today Daily Change 89
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 111.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 111
Daily SMA50 108.9
Daily SMA100 106.79
Daily SMA200 102.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 112.54
Previous Daily Low 111.47
Previous Weekly High 114.78
Previous Weekly Low 111.57
Previous Monthly High 114.78
Previous Monthly Low 107.67
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 111.88
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 112.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 111.23
Daily Pivot Point S2 110.81
Daily Pivot Point S3 110.15
Daily Pivot Point R1 112.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 112.96
Daily Pivot Point R3 113.38

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

