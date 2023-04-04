USD Index Price Analysis: Extra weakness could revisit the 2023 low

- DXY remains offered and drops to new lows near 101.80.
- Further losses could revisit the YTD low near 100.80 seen in February.
DXY comes under pressure and struggles to regain some upside traction around the 102.00 region on Tuesday.
Against that, the persistence of the bearish mood could force the index to breach the so far April low at 101.79 (April 4). Once the latter is cleared, DXY could then head towards the 2023 low around 100.80 (February 2).
Looking at the broader picture, while below the 200-day SMA, today at 106.53, the outlook for the index is expected to remain negative.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|102.04
|Today Daily Change
|48
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|102.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.56
|Daily SMA50
|103.49
|Daily SMA100
|103.92
|Daily SMA200
|106.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.06
|Previous Daily Low
|101.98
|Previous Weekly High
|103.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.05
|Previous Monthly High
|105.89
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|102.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|101.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|102.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|103.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0900 area following early rally
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated to the 1.0900 area, erasing a large portion of its daily gains in the process. As investors await mid-tier macroeconomic data releases from the US, the US Dollar Index holds steady at around 102.00, limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains at around 1.2500
Although GBP/USD has declined modestly in the European session, it clings to impressive daily gains near 1.2500. The risk-positive market environment helps the pair hold its ground ahead of US data releases. BOE policymaker Tenreyro's dovish comments were ignored.
Gold stays in consolidation phase near $1,980
Following Monday's upsurge, Gold price seems to have stabilized at around $1,980 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising toward 3.5% ahead of US data, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gatherr bullish momentum.
Ethereum price coils ahead of Shapella, will Ethereum make an explosive move?
Ethereum price tackled resistance at the $1,800 level before climbing higher on April 3. With the Shapella upgrade fast approaching, analysts are eyeing the Ethereum network for an explosive move in ETH price.
AMC loses 24%, APE gains 18% following conversion settlement
AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock has lost nearly a quarter of its value in Tuesday's premarket following news late Monday that AMC had agreed to a binding settlement with shareholders over the creation of its APE Preferred Equity units.