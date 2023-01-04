  • The index starts the new year in an erratic fashion.
  • The multi-month low at 103.39 emerges as the next support.

DXY gives away most of Tuesday’s strong advance to the boundaries of the 105.00 hurdle and returns to the sub-104.00 region on Wednesday.

The index appears to have moved into a consolidative phase, although the outlook remains tilted to the downside while it remains below the key 200-day SMA at 106.25.

A deeper pullback could revisit the multi-month low at 103.39 (December 30). The loss of this region could leave the dollar vulnerable to further losses in the short-term horizon.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 104.02
Today Daily Change 76
Today Daily Change % -0.63
Today daily open 104.68
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 104.37
Daily SMA50 105.53
Daily SMA100 108.45
Daily SMA200 106.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 104.86
Previous Daily Low 103.47
Previous Weekly High 104.56
Previous Weekly Low 103.39
Previous Monthly High 106.02
Previous Monthly Low 103.39
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.33
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.81
Daily Pivot Point S2 102.94
Daily Pivot Point S3 102.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.73
Daily Pivot Point R3 106.6

 

 

