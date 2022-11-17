- DXY gives some signs of life and reclaims 107.00 and above.
- Immediately to the downside emerges the 200-day SMA at 105.00.
DXY reverses two daily drops in a row and manages to reclaim the area above the 107.00 mark on Thursday.
Despite the bounce, the index still remains under scrutiny. That said, a breach of the November low at 105.34 (November 15) should prompt DXY to extend losses to the critical 200-day SMA, today at 105.00. The loss of this important region could put a potential drop to the August low at 104.63 (August 10) back on the radar.
Below the 200-day SMA, the dollar’s outlook should shift to negative.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.96
|Today Daily Change
|104
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63
|Today daily open
|106.29
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.47
|Daily SMA50
|111.01
|Daily SMA100
|109.34
|Daily SMA200
|105.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.79
|Previous Daily Low
|105.86
|Previous Weekly High
|111.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.28
|Previous Monthly High
|113.95
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD declines toward 1.0300 amid risk aversion
EURUSD continues to push lower and trades deep in negative territory slightly above 1.0300. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the US Dollar (USD) gather strength on Thursday and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
GBPUSD falls to fresh daily low below 1.1800
GBPUSD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.1800 on Thursday. While presenting the budget, UK Chancellor Hunt unveiled £55 billion in tax hikes and spending cuts. Meanwhile, the US Dollar gathers strength amid risk aversion.
Gold declines below $1,760 as US yields rebound
Gold extended its daily slide and declined below $1,760 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on a daily basis, weighing heavily on XAUUSD as investors eye US data releases.
Ethereum price paints ugly picture on chart of what is to come
ETH price action has been in the crosshairs since Wednesday after claims that crypto platform Genesis blocked any payouts and repayments of funds. It might be the next domino in the wake of the FTX meltdown from last week.
US Retail Sales true story
The Retail Sales data is not adjusted for inflation. This means higher prices for essential items can drive retail sales higher even if the consumer is actually slowing and trying to spend less.