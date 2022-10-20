- DXY comes under pressure and revisits the 112.30 zone.
- The resumption of the upside still targets 114.00 and above.
DXY partially fades Wednesday’s strong advance after the index failed to extend the bounce further north of the low-113.00s on Thursday.
The index, in the meantime, looks poised to keep navigating within a 112.00-114.00 range at least until the next FOMC event. In case bulls break above the 114.00 region, gains could then accelerate to the 2022 peak near 114.80.
The prospects for extra gains in the dollar should remain unchanged as long as the index trades above the 8-month support line near 108.20.
In the longer run, DXY is expected to maintain its constructive stance while above the 200-day SMA at 103.61.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|112.63
|Today Daily Change
|80
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|112.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|112.59
|Daily SMA50
|110.46
|Daily SMA100
|108.02
|Daily SMA200
|103.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|113.09
|Previous Daily Low
|111.86
|Previous Weekly High
|113.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|112.14
|Previous Monthly High
|114.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|112.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|112.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|112.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|111.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|110.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|113.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|113.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.61
