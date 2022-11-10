- The index makes a U-turn and breaks below 109.00.
- US yields drop to multi-session lows following US inflation results.
- US Inflation Rate rose 7.7% YoY and 6.3% when it comes to the Core CPI.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a basket of its main rivals, rapidly loses momentum and breaches the 109.00 to chart new multi-week lows on Thursday.
USD Index (much) weaker post-CPI
The selling pressure in the dollar was exacerbated after US inflation figures surprised to the downside in October, rising 7.7% vs. the same month of 2021 and 0.4% on a monthly basis. In addition, prices excluding Food and Energy costs – the Core CPI – also missed consensus and rose 6.3% over the last twelve months.
USD-sellers quickly return to the market after lower-than-expected CPI figures reignite speculation of a potential pivot in the Fed’s policy in the relatively short-term horizon. Against that, the index sinks to an area last visited in mid-September around 108.70 amidst further losses in US yields across the curve.
Additional data in the calendar saw usual Initial Jobless Claims rise by 225K in the week to November 5.
Later in the session, the October’s Monthly Budget Statement is due along with speeches by Other than the publication of the US CPI, the US docket includes the usual Initial Jobless Claims, the Monthly Budget Statement and speeches by Philly Fed P.Harker (2023 voter, hawk), Dallas Fed L.Logan (2023 voter, centrist), Cleveland Fed L.Mester (voter, hawk) and Kansas City Fed E.George (voter, hawk).
What to look for around USD
The dollar sees its downside renewed following disappointing US inflation figures in line with rising speculation of a slower pace of the Fed’s normalization process in the near term.
In the meantime, investors’ repricing of a probable pivot in the Fed’s policy now emerges as a fresh and quite reliable source of weakness for the dollar, in line with a corrective decline in US yields across the curve.
Key events in the US this week: Inflation Rate, Initial Jobless Claims, Monthly Budget Statement (Thursday) – Preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: US midterm elections. Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Prospects for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. speculation of a recession in the next months. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China persistent trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is retreating 1.61% at 108.67 and the breakdown of 108.62 (monthly low November 10) would open the door to 107.68 (monthly low September 13) and finally 104.73 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, the next up barrier aligns at 113.14 (monthly high November 3) followed by 113.88 (monthly high October 13) and then 114.76 (2022 high September 28).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends rally, closes in on 1.0200
EURUSD preserves its bullish momentum and continues to push higher toward 1.0200 during the American trading hours on Thursday. Risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets following the soft US inflation data, causing the US Dollar to suffer heavy losses.
GBPUSD renews multi-week highs as it rises toward 1.1700
GBPUSD rose sharply in the second half of the day on Thursday and reached its highest level since mid-September above 1.1650. The broad-based US Dollar weakness following the softer-than-expected October CPI prints fuels the pair's rally.
Gold climbs above $1,750 as US yields slump
Gold advanced beyond $1,750 and touched its highest level since late August. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 6% on the day after the softer-than-expected October inflation figures, allowing XAUUSD to continue to stretch higher.
US CPI comes below expectation at 7.7%, will this kick-start a recovery rally for cryptos?
The CPI has been a matter of concern for not just the US stock market but also the crypto market. Although the inflation rate has been reducing month-on-month, it is still far from what the Fed has targeted since March 2021.
Nio earnings miss big, but revenue beats consensus for Q3
Nio has jumped 5.6% in Thursday's premarket after the automaker produced revenue ahead of consensus for the third quarter. The real positive sheen on the quarter appears to be the robust outlook given for the fourth quarter.