USD Index keeps the tight range near 104.50 ahead of data

- The index trades in an inconclusive fashion near 104.50.
- US yields extend the drop to multi-session lows on Monday.
- Factory Orders, 3-month/6-month bill auctions come next.
The lack of a clear direction prevails around the greenback and motivates the USD Index (DXY) to navigate a narrow range in the mid-104.00s on Monday.
USD Index cautious ahead of data, lower yields
The index now adds to Friday’s decline and retests the 104.30 region on the back of further retracement in US yields across the curve and a mild bias towards the risk-associated universe at the beginning of the week.
In fact, the dollar kicks in the new trading week in an offered mood. This stance remains underpinned by fresh speculation that the Fed might not raise rates as high as previously estimated, which remains in stark contrast to the ongoing “aggressive” narrative from most Fed’s rate setters.
Furthermore, and according to the FedWatch Tool measured by CME Group, the probability of a 25 bps rate hike at the March 22 meeting hovers around 75%.
Later in the US docket, Factory Orders for the month of January will take centre stage followed by 3-month/6-month Bill Auctions.
What to look for around USD
The index keeps the erratic performance well in place around the 104.50 region so far.
The probable pivot/impasse in the Fed’s normalization process narrative is expected to remain in the centre of the debate along with the hawkish message from Fed speakers, all after US inflation figures for the month of January showed consumer prices are still elevated, the labour market remains tight and the economy maintains its resilience.
The loss of traction in wage inflation – as per the latest US jobs report - however, seems to lend some support to the view that the Fed’s tightening cycle have started to impact on the still robust US labour markets somewhat.
Key events in the US this week: Factory Orders (Monday) - Powell’s Semiannual Monetary Policy Report, Wholesale Inventories, Consumer Credit Change (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications, ADP Employment Change, Balance of Trade, Powell’s Semiannual Monetary Policy Report, Fed’s Beige Book (Wednesday) – Initial Jobless Claims (Thursday) – Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Monthly Budget Statement (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Rising conviction of a soft landing of the US economy. Persistent narrative for a Fed’s tighter-for-longer stance. Terminal rates near 5.5%? Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.11% at 104.41 and the breakdown of 104.09 (weekly low March 1) would open the door to 103.45 (55-day SMA) and finally 102.58 (weekly low February 14). On the flip side, the next resistance emerges at 105.35 (monthly high February 27) seconded by 105.63 (2023 high January 6) and then 106.55 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs toward 1.0700 as risk mood improves
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward 1.0700 in the second half of the day on Monday. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment is weighing on the US Dollar and allowing the pair to climb higher.
GBP/USD stays in daily range above 1.2000
GBP/USD has managed to erase its daily gains after having tested 1.2000 in the European session on Monday. The renewed US Dollar weakness following Wall Street's opening bell helps the pair keep its footing ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's testimony on Tuesday.
Gold fluctuates at around $1,850 despite USD weakness
Gold price is finding it difficult to gain traction in the American session on Monday and extending its sideways grind at around $1,850. Although the US Dollar stays under modest selling pressure, the recovery witnessed in the 10-year US T-bond yield limits XAU/USD's upside.
Crypto markets stay flat after Silvergate crisis, an opportunity in disguise or troubled waters?
Cryptocurrency markets saw a sudden sell-off on March 2 as a slew of companies, including Coinbase, Paxos, Galaxy and others, dropped Silvergate as their banking partner
US jobs data this week to give a key rates steer on US economy
Despite another week of rising yields, European markets still managed to finish last week higher over concern that various inflation measures are starting to tick back higher again, having been in decline over the last few months.