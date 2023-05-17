USD Index keeps the bid bias unchanged near 103.00

- The index pierces 103.00 and prints new multi-week tops.
- Markets’ attention remains on the debt ceiling issue.
- US housing data came in mixed in April.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback against a bundle of its main rival currencies, keeps the buying pressure well and sound near the 103.00 region on Wednesday.
USD Index looks at debt ceiling discussions
DXY pushes higher and revisits the area just above the 103.00 barrier for the first time since early April on the back of the persistent risk aversion, while the recovery in US yields across the curve also lend wings to the dollar.
According to the bipartisan discussions that took place on Tuesday, there appears to be a glimmer of optimism regarding the resolution of the debt ceiling issue in the upcoming days despite the fact that investors' feelings of risk aversion continue to dominate.
Despite the persistent hawkish narrative from policymakers, particularly when it comes to the inflation that has remained stubbornly elevated, expectations of an impasse in the hiking cycle at the June meeting appear to be steady from the Fed's perspective. In this regard, President of the Atlanta Fed Raphael Bostic stated late Tuesday that the Fed is anticipated to face significant pressure in the event of higher unemployment and persistent inflation.
In the US calendar, Mortgage Applications decreased by 5.7% in the week ending May 12, while Housing Starts increased by 2.2% MoM (1.401 million units) and Building Permits dropped 1.5% MoM (1.416 million units) in April.
What to look for around USD
The index returns to the area of multi-week highs in the 103.00 zone amidst the marked resurgence of the risk-off mood among market participants.
The index seems to be facing downward pressure in light of the recent indication that the Fed will probably pause its normalization process in the near future. That said, the future direction of monetary policy will be determined by the performance of key fundamentals, mainly employment and prices.
Favouring an impasse by the Fed appears the persevering disinflation–despite consumer prices remain well above the target–, incipient cracks in the labour market, the loss of momentum in the economy and rising uncertainty surrounding the US banking sector.
Key events in the US this week: MBA Mortgage Applications, Building Permits, Housing Starts (Wednesday) – Philly Fed Index, Initial Jobless Claims, CB Leading Index, Existing Home Sales (Thursday) – Fed Chair Jerome Powell speech (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Persistent debate over a soft or hard landing of the US economy. Terminal Interest rate near the peak and speculation of rate cuts in late 2023. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is up 0.39% at 103.01 and the break above 103.05 (monthly high April 3) could open the door to 105.80 (200-day SMA) and then 105.88 (2023 high March 8). On the downside, the next support emerges at 101.01 (weekly low April 26) prior to 100.78 (2023 low April 14) and finally 100.00 (psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0850 as US Dollar loses momentum amid risk appetite Premium
The US Dollar lost momentum amid a rally in equity prices, helping the EUR/USD trim losses. The pair rose from weekly lows near 1.0800 toward the 1.0850; after finding support above the 100-day SMA. Still, the Euro is headed to the lowest daily close since late March.
GBP/USD off weekly lows, but unable to hold above 1.2500
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses and rose to 1.2510 before pulling back below 1.2500. Earlier, the pair had hit a multi-week low near 1.2420. The improving risk sentiment weighed on the US Dollar, which turned negative during the American session.
Gold: Bears maintain the pressure, $1,969.20 next in line Premium
Spot Gold extended its weekly decline to $1,974.99 a troy ounce, its lowest for May, bouncing just modestly after Wall Street’s opening and trading around $1,980.
Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens might end up driving Bitcoin price to $20,000
Bitcoin Ordinals, which enabled the possibility of creating NFTs on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency network, is starting to weigh on the network.
Target (TGT) Stock Earnings News: Profits beat the Street, but revenue remains flat
Target reported an impressive first quarter earnings beat early Wednesday, but shares barely budged as revenue grew just 0.6% from a year earlier.