- The index extends the post-Fed rally near the 113.00 region.
- US 2-year note yields climb past the 5.0% mark, or 16-year highs.
- Initial Claims, ISM Non-Manufacturing, Factory Orders next on tap.
The greenback, in terms of the USD Index (DXY), climbs further north of the 112.00 mark and print new multi -session tops on Thursday.
USD Index stronger post-FOMC, looks to data
The index adds to Wednesday’s advance and looks to consolidate the recent breakout of the 112.00 barrier against the backdrop of fresh buying pressure in the greenback, as market participants continue to adjust to the hawkish message from Chief Powell at his press conference after the Fed raised rates by 75 bps.
In the US money market, the short end of the yield curve climbed to levels last seen back in May 2006 past the 5.0% level earlier in the session, although they retraced part of that advance afterwards. The belly so far trade around 4.15% zone and the long end advances to the 4.20% area.
Indeed, the continuation of the march north in the dollar was exacerbated after Powell signalled that the terminal interest rate could be higher than previously estimated, while it is still premature to consider pausing the hiking cycle.
Later in the NA session, usual weekly Claims are due along with trade balance figures, the final Services PMI, Factory Orders and the key ISM Non-Manufacturing.
What to look for around USD
The index accelerates the upside and re-focuses on the 113.00 hurdle after Chair Powell lent fresh oxygen to the dollar at the FOMC event on Wednesday.
In the meantime, the firmer conviction of the Federal Reserve to keep hiking rates until inflation looks well under control regardless of a likely slowdown in the economic activity and some loss of momentum in the labour market continues to prop up the underlying positive tone in the buck.
Looking at the more macro scenario, the greenback also appears bolstered by the Fed’s divergence vs. most of its G10 peers in combination with bouts of geopolitical effervescence and occasional re-emergence of risk aversion.
Key events in the US this week: Balance of Trade, Initial Jobless Claims, Final Services PMI, ISM Non-Manufacturing (Thursday) – Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Prospects for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. speculation of a recession in the next months. Fed’s pivot could emerge in … 2024? Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China persistent trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.52% at 112.69 and faces the next hurdle at 113.88 (monthly high October 13) seconded by 114.76 (2022 high September 28) and then 115.32 (May 2002 high). On the other hand, the breakdown of 109.53 (monthly low October 27) would open the door to 109.35 (weekly low September 20) and finally 107.68 (monthly low September 13).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slides below 1.1300 ahead of BoE policy announcements
GBP/USD extended its slide in the early European morning and dropped below 1.1300 for the first time in over a week. The Bank of England is widely expected to hike its policy rate by 75 basis points but Governor Bailey's comments on the outlook could drive the pair's action.
EUR/USD drops below 0.9800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades deep in negative territory below 0.9800 on Thursday. ECB President Lagarde's comments failed to help the euro find demand as investors await the BoE policy announcements and mid-tier data releases from the US.
Gold bears gear up for a test of $1,617 ahead of US NFP
Gold price is resuming its Fed-induced downside, as US dollar bulls regain traction. Markets remain risk averse amid aggressive Fed rate hike bets, ahead of US NFP. XAU/USD path of least resistance appears down, with eyes on Oct lows at $1,617.
Solana price can hit $40 if SOL bulls reclaim this level
Solana price has recovered above a crucial support level, indicating a higher chance of an upward move. Investors need to wait for a push above another significant hurdle, which will open the path for bulls to move higher.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: A close call between 50 bps and 75 bps, GBP/USD set to suffer Premium
The BoE is widely known for its brutal honesty and conservative approach, which raises a big question of whether a 75 bps rate really is on the table this ‘Super Thursday’.