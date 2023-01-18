- The index accelerates gains and flirts with the 103.00 area.
- US yields remain on the defensive on Wednesday.
- Retail Sales, Producer Prices, Fedspeak next of note in the docket.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a basket of its main rivals, climbs to multi-day highs near the 103.00 mark on Wednesday.
USD Index focuses on key data
The index resumes the uptrend and leaves behind Tuesday’s downtick mainly on the back of the pronounced sell-off of the Japanese yen in the wake of the BoJ monetary policy meeting earlier in the session.
On this, the BoJ left no room for surprises and voted unanimously to keep the current ultra-accommodative stance unchanged vs. markets’ speculation of another potential tweak of the Yield Curve Control (YCC) or even the announcement of an exit strategy.
US yields, in the meantime, remain tilted to the downside ahead of the release of key results in the US docket as well as speeches by FOMC’s Bostic, Bullard, Harker and Logan.
In the docket, Producer Prices and Retail Sales will take centre stage seconded by MBA Mortgage Applications, Industrial Production, Business Inventories, the NAHB Housing Market Index, TIC Flows and the Fed’s Beige Book.
What to look for around USD
The dollar keeps marching north and already trades at shouting distance from the key 103.00 barrier when tracked by the USD Index (DXY).
The idea of a probable pivot in the Fed’s policy in the next months continues to weigh on the greenback and keeps the price action around the DXY depressed. This view, however, also comes in contrast to the hawkish message from the latest FOMC Minutes and recent comments from fed’s rate-setters, all pointing to the need to advance to a more restrictive stance and stay there for longer, at the time when rates are seen climbing above the 5.0% mark.
On the latter, the tight labour market and the resilience of the economy are also seen supportive of the firm message from the Federal Reserve and the continuation of its hiking cycle.
Key events in the US this week: MBA Mortgage Applications, Producer Prices, Retail Sales, Industrial Production, NAHB Index, Business Inventories, Fed’s Beige Book, Net Long-term TIC Flows (Wednesday) – Building Permits, Housing Starts, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Initial Jobless Claims (Thursday) – Existing Home Sales (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Rising conviction of a soft landing of the US economy. Prospects for extra rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. speculation of a recession in the next months. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.26% at 102.65 and faces the next hurdle at the weekly high at 102.89 (January 18) followed by 105.63 (monthly high January 6) and then 106.43 (200-day SMA). On the downside, the breach of 101.77 (monthly low January 16) would open the door to 101.29 (monthly low May 30) and finally 100.00 (psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
