USD Index extends the correction below 106.00, looks at PCE data, shutdown

- The index adds to Thursday’s decline below 106.00.
- US yields also correct lower from recent multi-year tops.
- US PCE, Final Consumer Sentiment take centre stage.
The greenback, when tracked by the USD Index (DXY), adds to Thursday’s pullback and drops further south of the 106.00 support at the end of the week.
USD Index focused on US data
The index retreats for the second session in a row so far on Friday, coming under selling pressure after hitting 2023 peaks near 106.80 (September 27).
The move lower in the dollar comes in response to recent overbought conditions of the index (as per the daily RSI well past the 70 threshold), some profit taking and a mild recovery in the appetite for the risk complex.
Other than that, the monetary policy background remains unchanged, while concerns over the likelihood of a federal government shutdown also appears to be weighing on the greenback, as the September 30 deadline looms closer.
Interesting day in the US docket, as inflation tracked by the PCE and Core PCE will be in the limelight seconded by Personal Income, Personal Spending, advanced Goods Trade Balance and the final gauge of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment.
In addition, NY Fed John Williams (permanent voter, centrist) is due to speak.
What to look for around USD
The knee-jerk in the greenback appears to be gathering traction and already breaks below the 106.00 support on Friday.
In the meantime, support for the dollar keeps coming from the good health of the US economy, which at the same time appears underpinned by the renewed tighter-for-longer stance narrative from the Federal Reserve.
Key events in the US this week: PCE, Core PCE, Personal Income, Personal Spending, Advanced Goods Trade Balance, Final Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Persevering debate over a soft or hard landing for the US economy. Incipient speculation of rate cuts in early 2024. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.33% at 107.77 and faces initial support at 104.42 (weekly low September 11) ahead of 103.09 (200-day SMA) and then 102.93 (weekly low August 30). On the other hand, a breakout of 106.83 (2023 high September 27) would open the door to 107.19 (weekly high November 30, 2022) and finally 107.99 (weekly high November 21 2022).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
