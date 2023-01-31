The index moves further north of the 102.00 barrier.

The Fed starts its 2-day meeting later on Tuesday.

CB Consumer Confidence, housing data next of note in the docket.

The greenback extends the rebound and now looks to consolidate the recent breakout of the key 102.00 hurdle when gauged by the USD Index (DXY).

USD Index now focuses on key data

The index advances for the fourth consecutive session on turnaround Tuesday, surpassing the 102.00 yardstick and gradually approaching the initial resistance at the 3-month line around 102.80.

In the meantime, cautiousness continues to run high and the risk-off mood prevails among market participants ahead of the key FOMC event due on Wednesday, where the Fed is expected to hike rates by ¼ percentage point.

Later in the NA session, the Consumer Confidence for the month of January measured by the Conference Board will take centre stage seconded by the FHFA House Price Index and the Chicago PMI.

What to look for around USD

The dollar picks up pace and manages to leave behind the key 102.00 mark against the backdrop of persistent prudence ahead of the imminent FOMC gathering (Wednesday).

The idea of a probable pivot in the Fed’s policy continues to hover around the greenback and keeps the price action around the DXY somewhat subdued. This view, however, also comes in contrast to the hawkish message from the latest FOMC Minutes and recent comments from rate setters, all pointing to the need to advance to a more restrictive stance and stay there for longer, at the time when rates are seen climbing above the 5.0% mark.

On the latter, the tight labour market and the resilience of the economy are also seen supportive of the firm message from the Federal Reserve and the continuation of its hiking cycle.

Key events in the US this week: FHFA House Price Index, CB Consumer Confidence (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications, ADP Employment Change, Final Manufacturing PMI, ISM Manufacturing, Construction Spending, FOMC Interest Rate Decision (Wednesday) – Initial Jobless Claims, Factory Orders (Thursday) – Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Final Services PMI ISM Non-Manufacturing (Friday).

Eminent issues on the back boiler: Rising conviction of a soft landing of the US economy. Prospects for extra rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. speculation of a recession in the next months. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China trade conflict.

USD Index relevant levels

Now, the index is up 0.08% at 102.32 and the immediate hurdle comes at the weekly high at 102.89 (January 18) followed by 105.63 (monthly high January 6) and then 106.47 (200-day SMA). On the flip side, the breach of 101.50 (2023 low January 26) would open the door to 101.29 (monthly low May 30 2022) and finally 100.00 (psychological level).