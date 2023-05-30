USD Index could extend recent gains to 104.65 or even 105.30 this week – ING

FX markets are returning to mull progress on a US debt ceiling deal. Progress on the deal will allow investors to focus on sticky US inflation – likely seeing the Dollar hold onto recent gains, economists at ING report.
Progress on debt deal allows markets to focus on another Fed hike
“Assuming there are no hiccups in the deal's passage, FX markets can return to the most pressing issue of sticky inflation and what central bankers plan to do about it.”
“One additional 25 bps Fed hike is now fully priced by the time of the 26 July meeting. Money markets price a 63% chance of that hike coming earlier at the 14 June meeting. The default view, therefore, seems to be that the Dollar can hold its recent gains at least into that June meeting.”
“This week sees US JOLTS job opening data (Wed), ADP (Thurs.), and the May NFP (Friday). Barring any major downside miss in these releases, it looks like the market will support another 25 bps hike from the Fed, continued inversion in the US yield curve, and a strong/stronger Dollar.”
“DXY looks comfortable above 104.00 and could extend recent gains to 104.65 or even 105.30 this week.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
