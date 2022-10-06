- The index gives away part of Wednesday’s strong advance.
- The risk complex regains some composure and weighs on the dollar.
- US Initial Claims, Fedspeak next of relevance in the calendar.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rival currencies, faces some downside pressure and slips back below the 111.00 mark on Thursday.
USD Index remains supported around 110.00
The index trades with moderate losses in the sub-111.00 zone in the second half of the week, as the riskier assets regain some balance and US yields so far extend the recovery sparked on Wednesday.
In the meantime, the hawkish message from Fed’s rate-setters remain on the hawkish side and everything points to a 75 bps interest rate hike at the November 2 gathering. This view was reinforced after better-than-expected results from the ISM Non-Manufacturing and the monthly ADP report, both for the month of September and released on Wednesday.
So far, CME Group’s FedWatch Tool sees the probability of such a scenario at nearly 70%.
In the US data space, usually weekly Claims are due along with speeches by FOMC ‘s Governors L.Cook (permanent voter, centrist) and C.Waller (permanent voter, hawk) and Chicago Fed C.Evans (2023 voter, centrist).
What to look for around USD
The index suffers the recovery in the risk complex and returns to the area below the 111.00 level on Thursday.
While the near-term outlook for the dollar looks somewhat dented, the firmer conviction of the Federal Reserve to keep hiking rates until inflation looks well under control regardless of a likely slowdown in the economic activity and some loss of momentum in the labour market continues to prop up the underlying positive tone in the index.
Looking at the more macro scenario, the greenback also appears bolstered by the Fed’s divergence vs. most of its G10 peers in combination with bouts of geopolitical effervescence and occasional re-emergence of risk aversion.
Key events in the US this week: Initial Jobless Claims (Thursday) – Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Consumer Credit Change, Wholesale Inventories (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Prospects for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. speculation of a recession in the next months. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China persistent trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is retreating 0.27% at 110.89 and a breach of 110.05 (weekly low October 4) would open the door to 109.35 (weekly low September 20) and finally 107.68 (monthly low September 13). On the other hand, the next up barrier emerges at 114.76 (2022 high September 28) seconded by 115.00 (round level) and then 115.32 (May 2002 high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 0.9900 on weak German data, USD rebound
EUR/USD is dropping below 0.9900 in early European hours, undermined by disappointing German Factory Orders and renewed US dollar demand. Markets turn risk-averse, awaiting Eurozone data and ECB minutes.
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.1300 amid UK rating downgrade
GBP/USD is extending the decline below 1.1300, as investors digest the UK sovereign rating downgrade amid political and economic woes. The pair is weighed down by the resurgent haven demand for the US dollar, as risk sentiment turns sour. US data eyed.
Gold poised to challenge September highs at $1,735
Gold price is attempting a bounce as US dollar holds lower ground with yields. Market remains upbeat despite a lack of clarity on the Fed rate hike outlook. XAU/USD eyes $1,735 on a sustained break above the 50 DMA barrier.
Crypto.com price consolidates, forecasting a 22% rally for CRO holders
Crypto.com price seems to have undone its breakout gains seen in the last week of September. This downtrend has morphed into a tight consolidation showing no volatility.
Is the recent S&P 500 rally sustainable?
Can we trust the recent rally? The market just rallied +5.7% in two trading days. Bulls argue that the rebound could push even higher as the start of Q3 earnings season starts up next week.