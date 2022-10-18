- The index loses further momentum and breaks below 112.00.
- US yields trade in a mixed bias so far on turnaround Tuesday.
- Industrial Production, NAHB Index next of note in the docket.
The USD Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rival currencies, adds to the pessimism seen at the beginning of the week and drops below 112.00.
USD Index looks to data, risk trends
The index sheds ground for the second session in a row so far on Tuesday against the backdrop of further improvement in the risk-associated universe and the mixed performance in US yields.
Indeed, and amidst the absence of strong catalysts and with a 75 bps rate hike by the Fed almost fully priced in at the November 2 meeting, price action around the dollar has succumbed to the dynamic of the broad risk appetite trends. That said, US yields along the curve trade within marginal ranges, although they manage well to keep navigating the upper end of the recent range and near multi-year highs.
Later in the NA session, Industrial Production figures will take centre stage seconded by the NAHB Housing Market Index and TIC Flows. In addition, Minneapolis Fed N.Kashkari (2023 voter, dove) is due to speak.
What to look for around USD
The corrective decline in the dollar remains unchanged in the first half of the week against the backdrop of the resurgence of the appetite for the risk-linked galaxy.
In the meantime, the firmer conviction of the Federal Reserve to keep hiking rates until inflation looks well under control regardless of a likely slowdown in the economic activity and some loss of momentum in the labour market continues to prop up the underlying positive tone in the index.
Looking at the more macro scenario, the greenback also appears bolstered by the Fed’s divergence vs. most of its G10 peers in combination with bouts of geopolitical effervescence and occasional re-emergence of risk aversion.
Key events in the US this week: Industrial Production, NAHB Housing Market Index, TIC Flows (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications, Building Permits, Housing Starts, Fed Beige Book (Wednesday) – Initial Jobless Claims, Philly Fed Index, Existing Home Sales, CB Leading Index (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Prospects for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. speculation of a recession in the next months. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China persistent trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is retreating 0.08% at 111.97 and the breakdown of 110.05 (weekly low October 4) would open the door to 109.35 (weekly low September 20) and finally 107.68 (monthly low September 13). On the upside, the immediate hurdle comes at 113.88 (monthly high October 13) followed by 114.76 (2022 high September 28) and then 115.32 (May 2002 high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD turns south towards 1.1300, awaits BOE clarity
GBP/USD is dropping back towards 1.1300 in early European trading. Investors await clarity on BOE's next move amid UK’s haywire political conditions. The FT reported that the BOE is set to delay its quantitative tightening (QT) to calm bond markets.
EUR/USD holds gains around 0.9850 amid softer USD, ZEW eyed
EUR/USD is clinging to gains around 0.9850, as a risk-on mood weighs on the US dollar despite hawkish Fed bets and firmer US inflation expectations. The EU is set to propose gas price cap later in the day. Germany's ZEW and Fedspeak awaited.
USD/JPY: Buyers keep the reins at 32-year high near 149.00
USD/JPY is keeping its range around 149.00, the highest level in 32 years. The US dollar recovery combined with firmer risk sentiment pushes the pair northwards despite the looming risks of a Japanese FX market intervention and weaker Treasury yields.
Gold bulls aim for $1,680
Gold price extends the week-start recovery towards a short-term key hurdle. Lack of major directives facilitates the extension of the previous trend even as central banks, recession woes test XAU/USD.
Chiliz Price Prediction: One billion CHZ could flood the market after a 15% rally
Chiliz price saw a 5% upswing on October 17, setting up the start of a trend change favoring bulls. This development might lead to a retest of $0.208 after a minor pullback to $0.179. Transaction data shows that roughly 1 billion “Out of the Money” CHZ tokens will be supplied at $0.210.