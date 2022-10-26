- The sharp sell-off in the index meets support just below 110.00.
- US yields keep the corrective downside well in place so far on Wednesday.
- US trade deficit expected to widen to $92.22B in September.
The dollar remains entrenched in the negative territory on Wednesday, although it manages to rebound from lows in the sub-110.00 area when gauged by the USD Index (DXY).
USD Index weaker on Fed’s pivot, risk appetite
The intense improvement in the risk-associated universe continues to weigh on the greenback midweek, always amidst the continuation of the corrective retracement in US yields across the board.
In the meantime, the selling bias prevails around the dollar as investors continue to assess the probability that the Fed might introduce a pivot in its normalization plans as soon as in the next months. On this, some rate-setters have already hinted at a potential debate on the matter as soon as at the December meeting.
In the US data space, MBA Mortgage Applications contracted 1.7% in the week to October 21 and advanced Goods Trade Balance showed a $92.22B deficit during September. Later in the session, New Home Sales also for the month of September are due.
What to look for around USD
The dollar’s sharp decline seems to have met some initial contention around the 110.00 neighbourhood so far this week.
In the meantime, the firmer conviction of the Federal Reserve to keep hiking rates until inflation looks well under control regardless of a likely slowdown in the economic activity and some loss of momentum in the labour market continues to be the main factor underpinning the dollar, although this view could be put to the test amidst rising speculation of the introduction of a Fed’s pivot in the relatively short-term horizon.
Looking at the more macro scenario, the greenback also appears bolstered by the Fed’s divergence vs. most of its G10 peers in combination with bouts of geopolitical effervescence and occasional re-emergence of risk aversion.
Key events in the US this week: MBA Mortgage Applications, New Home Sales, Building Permits, Advanced Goods Trade Balance (Wednesday) – Flash Q3 GDP Growth Rate, Durable Goods Orders (Thursday) – PCE/Core PCE Price Index, Personal Income/Spending, Pending Home Sales, Final Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Prospects for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. speculation of a recession in the next months. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China persistent trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is retreating 0.70% at 110.11 and the breach of 109.94 (monthly low October 26) would open the door to 109.35 (weekly low September 20) and finally 107.68 (monthly low September 13). On the other hand, the next up barrier lines up at 113.88 (monthly high October 13) seconded by 114.76 (2022 high September 28) and then 115.32 (May 2002 high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to trade above 1.0000
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.000 in the early American session on Wednesday. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback fuels the pair's upside as investors gear up for Thursday's ECB rate decision and US GDP data.
GBP/USD retreats from multi-week highs, holds near 1.1550
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains and retreated to the 1.1550 area after having reached its highest level since mid-September above 1.1600 on renewed dollar weakness. Meanwhile, UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said they postponed the budget announcement to November 17.
Gold consolidates daily gains near $1,660
Gold reached its highest level in two weeks at $1,675 during the European trading hours before retreating to the $1,660 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% following Tuesday's sharp decline, helping XAU/USD stay in positive territory.
Cardano price is heading to $0.45 and here’s where you can accumulate ADA
Cardano price is in a delicate place after its volatile move over the last 24 hours. Investors need to be cautious of entering the market late and getting trapped. A better plan would be to wait for ADA to pull back to critical levels.
Meta Platforms (META) sheds 4% ahead of earnings on GOOGL miss
Meta Platforms lost 4% afterhours on Tuesday following Alphabet's largescale earnings miss. The owner of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp sank to $132 after the search giant missed Wall Street consensus marks.