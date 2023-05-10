USD Index alternates gains with losses around 101.60 ahead of US CPI

- The index hovers around 101.60 amidst a tight range.
- US yields trade without direction ahead of key data.
- US inflation figures will take centre stage later in the NA session.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, navigates without a clear direction around the 101.60 area on Wednesday.
USD Index looks at US CPI
The index appears cautious and gyrates around 101.60 following Tuesday’s uptick to weekly highs in the 101.80/85 band.
The cautious tone around the greenback – and the rest of the FX universe – is expected to remain well in place at least until the release of the April’s US inflation figures due later in the NA session.
On the latter, consensus among investors expect US consumer prices to have risen 5% YoY in April (unchanged from the previous reading) and 5.5% when it comes to core prices (vs. 5.6% prev).
Further data releases will see usual weekly Mortgage Applications by MBA, the EIA weekly report on US crude oil inventories and April’s Monthly Budget Statement.
What to look for around USD
The index keeps the trade around the 101.60 zone against the backdrop of the broad-based absence of direction in the global markets.
The index seems to be facing downward pressure in light of the recent indication that the Fed will probably pause its normalization process in the near future. That said, the future direction of monetary policy will be determined by the performance of key fundamentals (employment and prices mainly).
Favouring an impasse by the Fed appears the persevering disinflation – despite consumer prices remain well above the target – incipient cracks in the labour market, the loss of momentum in the economy and rising uncertainty surrounding the US banking sector.
Key events in the US this week: MBA Mortgage Applications, Inflation Rate, Monthly Budget Statement (Wednesday) – Producer Prices, Jobless Claims (Thursday) – Flash Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Persistent debate over a soft/hard landing of the US economy. Terminal Interest rate near the peak vs. speculation of rate cuts in 2024. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China trade conflict. Debt ceiling issue.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is up 0.01% at 101.66 and the break above 101.83 (weekly high May 9) would open the door to 102.40 (monthly high May 2) and then 102.80 (weekly high April 10). On the other hand, initial contention emerges at 101.01 (weekly low April 26) prior to 100.78 (2023 low April 14) and finally 100.00 (psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range below 1.1000, awaiting US CPI data
EUR/USD pair is facing barricades in extending its recovery above the immediate resistance of 1.0980 in the early European session. The pair has sensed bearish pressure as the US Dollar is seeing some renewed buying interest heading into the critical US CPI data release.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2600 ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD is treading water above 1.2600 heading into Wednesday’s London open as the US Dollar is finding fresh demand amid a cautious market mood. Cable is off the highest levels since May last year, as investors reposition ahead of the US inflation data.
Gold eases below $2,050 hurdle ahead of US inflation
Gold price struggles to defend its three-week uptrend as US inflation data looms. Also challenging the XAU/USD buyers are the mixed concerns about the US default and banking fallouts, as well as the market’s disbelief in the hawkish Fed talks and recently US data.
Bitcoin price coils for the next move as investors await CPI Inflation data release
The US CPI Inflation data for April is expected for release on May 10 at 8:30 a.m. EST. The reading is expected to remain elevated in April amid looming rate hike risks. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and the broader market have taken a breather as investors await the reading.
US April CPI Preview: How will inflation data influence Fed rate outlook? Premium
Annual CPI inflation in the US is forecast to stay unchanged at 5% in April. Markets are fairly certain that the Fed leave its policy rate unchanged in June. Monthly Core CPI reading could influence the Fed's rate outlook.