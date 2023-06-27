USD Index accelerates losses and revisits 102.50 ahead of key data

- The index loses further momentum and tests 102.50.
- US yields extend the decline in the short end of the curve.
- CB Consumer Confidence, Durable Goods Orders next on tap.
The greenback extends the pessimism seen at the beginning of the week and drops to 2-day lows in the 102.50 when tracked by the USD Index (DXY) on turnaround Tuesday.
USD Index looks at data, risk appetite
The index retreats for the second session in a row on the back of the improved sentiment in the risk-linked galaxy, while the lack of a clear direction in US yields also fail to provide some support for the greenback.
In the meantime, the broad consensus among investors continue to see the Federal Reserve resuming its tightening campaign at the July meeting, while the probability of a 25 bps rate hike nearing 80% measured by CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.
In the US data space, all the attention will be on the release of the Consumer Confidence measured by the Conference Board seconded by Durable Goods Orders, New Home Sales and the FHFA House Price Index.
What to look for around USD
The index remains on the defensive and extends further its rejection from weekly peaks past the 103.00 hurdle seen in past sessions.
Meanwhile, the likelihood of another 25 bps hike at the Fed's upcoming meeting in July remains high, supported by the continued strength of key US fundamentals such as employment and prices.
This view was further bolstered by comments from Fed Chief Powell at the June FOMC event, who referred to the July meeting as "live" and indicated that most of the Committee is prepared to resume the tightening campaign as early as next month.
Key events in the US this week: Durable Goods Orders, FHFA House Price Index, CB Consumer Confidence, New Home Sales (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications, Advanced Goods Trade Balance, Fed Powell (Wednesday) – Final Q1 Growth Rate, Initial Jobless Claims (Thursday) – PCE, Core PCE, Personal Income/Spending, Final Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Persistent debate over a soft/hard landing of the US economy. Terminal Interest rate near the peak vs. speculation of rate cuts in late 2023/early 2024. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.23% at 102.51 and faces the next contention at 101.92 (monthly low June 16) followed by 100.78 (2023 low April 14) and finally 100.00 (round level). On the other hand, the breakout of 103.16 (weekly high June 23) would open the door to 104.69 (monthly high May 31) and then 105.03 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sellers keep the reins at three-week low near 0.6600 ahead of Australia Retail Sales
AUD/USD bears take a breather at the lowest levels since June 05, after posting the biggest daily loss in more than three months, as traders await Australia’s Retail Sales for May to extend the previous slump inflicted by Aussie inflation and hawkish Fed signals, not to forget China woes.
EUR/USD holds below 1.0950 limited by a stronger USD Premium
EUR/USD briefly traded under 1.0900 but trimmed losses. The US Dollar strengthened on the back of Fed rate hike expectations, pushing the pair to the downside. However, the slide was limited as the Euro remained supported, with ECB members continuing to signal more hikes ahead. The focus now turns to inflation data.
Gold: XAU/USD extends its weekly slide and flirts with $1,900 Premium
XAU/USD is under selling pressure for a third consecutive day, having traded as low as $1,902.80 early in the American session.
LTC holders' loyalty prevails even as Litecoin price loses key support level
Litecoin price is amongst the biggest losers at the moment as the market seems to be correcting, with Bitcoin losing the support of $30,000. LTC, however, has been declining for a while now, which raised some concerns regarding potential selling at the hands of its investors.
US Dollar gains momentum into latter half of week
Wednesday was a day of broad-based US Dollar inflows. There was plenty of demand for the US Dollar across the board, a lot of this coming from a round of recent inflation data out of many economies that was softer than expected.