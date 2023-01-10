USD/IDR turns volatile after weak Indonesian Retail Sales, Fed Powell in focus

  • USD/IDR has displayed a wild gyration after the release of downbeat Indonesian Retail Sales data.
  • The annual Indonesian Retail Sales have dropped to 1.3% vs. the former release of 3.7%.
  • Fed policymakers have not trimmed their terminal rate projections despite a slowdown in economic activities.

The USD/IDR pair is displaying volatile moves in the Asian session after the release of the annual Indonesian Retail Sales (Nov) data. The economic data has landed at 1.3%, lower than the prior release of 3.7%.

A decline in Retail sales is going to delight the Bank Indonesia (BO), which is focusing on taming inflation. Currently, the Indonesian Consumer Price Index (CPI) stands at 5.51%. A drop in retail demand is a critical factor that signifies a decline in the price pressures ahead.

Meanwhile, the risk profile is turning averse as S&P500 futures are facing immense heat from the market participants. A follow-up selling in the 500-stock basket futures after a late sell-off on Monday is indicating that investors are getting anxious ahead of the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell. The alpha generated by 10-year US Treasury yields has accelerated above 3.54%, portraying caution in the market mood.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) has found an intermediate cushion above 102.50 as Fed policymakers have not trimmed their terminal rate projections despite a slowdown in the extent of economic activities in the United States economy and a significant drop in employment bills generated by firms.

San Francisco Fed Bank President Mary Daly cited that it is reasonable for interest rates to be at 5%-5.25%, as reported by Reuters. Also, Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Raphael Bostic sees the interest rate peak in a 5%-5.25% range and the continuation of higher interest rates beyond CY2023.

USD/IDR

Overview
Today last price 15585.05
Today Daily Change -6.2500
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 15591.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 15602.7425
Daily SMA50 15616.287
Daily SMA100 15388.6935
Daily SMA200 15042.3277
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15635
Previous Daily Low 15539
Previous Weekly High 15700.6
Previous Weekly Low 15503
Previous Monthly High 15797.35
Previous Monthly Low 15289.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15575.672
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15598.328
Daily Pivot Point S1 15541.8667
Daily Pivot Point S2 15492.4333
Daily Pivot Point S3 15445.8667
Daily Pivot Point R1 15637.8667
Daily Pivot Point R2 15684.4333
Daily Pivot Point R3 15733.8667

 

 

