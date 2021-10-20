USD/IDR to simmer a move downward to the 13,600-13,700 zone – Credit Suisse

With the market now bullish on Indonesia, the main question for IDR is whether Bank Indonesia (BI) will limit IDR strength to 14,000 per dollar. Economists at Credit Suisse think downward momentum in USD/IDR should continue towards 13,600-13,700, though the pair could take some time to break 14,000 as markets test BI’s tolerance for FX strength.
BI will allow further rupiah appreciation, albeit gradually
“Now that the key USD/IDR level of 14,000 is fast approaching, there is a chance BI begins to accumulate USD reserves more aggressively and keeps USD/IDR stable near 14,000. However, we think the prospect of strong global demand for Indonesia’s exports, along with still-subdued domestic demand and low imports, suggest that IDR remains undervalued and that BI should allow further gradual rupiah appreciation.”
“The pre-covid low in USD/IDR was near 13,600-13,700 (in January-February 2020), when Indonesia’s trade balance was much weaker.”
“With trade and portfolio inflows now positive, we expect BI to resume FX reserve accumulation in ‘light’ amounts of $2-4 B per month. That could slow rupiah appreciation, but in our view, it is not yet clear BI aims to draw ‘red lines’ for USD/IDR at 14,000.”
“We think downward momentum in USD/IDR should continue, though the pair could take some time to break 14,000 as markets test the central bank’s tolerance for FX strength.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1650 as dollar remains on the defensive
EUR/USD remains on the front foot around 1.1650, well off the three-week highs. The US dollar drops for sixth day despite firmer US Treasury yields. Eurozone CPI, Fed/ECB policymakers’ comments eyed for fresh cues.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3800 as UK CPIs disappoint
GBP/USD eases below 1.3800, as an unexpected decline in the UK inflation douses the BOE rate hike expectations. Covid resurgence in the UK also undermines the pound. The pair could find support from a broadly subdued US dollar and fresh Brexit optimism.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1,775 level, limited upside potential
Gold refreshes intraday high during a two-day rebound from 21-DMA. Treasury yields await fresh clues after refreshing five-month top. Federal Reserve tapering concerns, China fears stay on table amid quiet session.
Shiba Inu price stares at 15% breakout as SHIB loses directional bias
Shiba Inu price is stuck in a range since it set up the October 7 swing high. As SHIB currently sits on the mid-point of this range, it shows no directionality whatsoever. Therefore, a breakdown of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level could lead to a drop or an upswing if the buyers decide to make a comeback.
Tesla: Why it is time to sell TSLA stock
Tesla breaks higher again on Monday as we had called. TSLA to release earnings after the close on Wednesday. Is it time to sell Tesla stock now before earnings?