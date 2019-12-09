USD/IDR Technical Analysis: Three-month-old support trendline in focus

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR fails to cross multiple lows marked in November.
  • 10-DMA acts as an additional upside barrier.
  • Lows marked in November and September months can entertain bears during the breakdown.

USD/IDR declines to 14,015 during the pre-European session on Monday. The pair fails to hold on to gains registered on late-Friday, which in turn shifts sellers’ focus on the multi-month-old rising support line.

If prices stay sluggish below 14,000 support line, the November and September month bottoms around 13,965 and 13,910 will be the key to watch ahead of yearly low nearing 13,895.

Meanwhile, multiple lows marked in November around 14,030/35 limit the pair’s immediate upside prior to 10-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) near 14,078.

In a case where the quote stays above 10-DMA, the monthly top near to 14,130 will be on the Bull’s radar.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14007.1
Today Daily Change -10.9000
Today Daily Change % -0.08%
Today daily open 14018
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14087.3461
Daily SMA50 14093.2504
Daily SMA100 14120.8532
Daily SMA200 14165.7026
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14065
Previous Daily Low 13968.0395
Previous Weekly High 14181.2945
Previous Weekly Low 13968.0395
Previous Monthly High 14296.292
Previous Monthly Low 13896.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14005.0784
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14027.9611
Daily Pivot Point S1 13969.0263
Daily Pivot Point S2 13920.0527
Daily Pivot Point S3 13872.0658
Daily Pivot Point R1 14065.9868
Daily Pivot Point R2 14113.9737
Daily Pivot Point R3 14162.9473

 

 

