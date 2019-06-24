USD/IDR technical analysis: Struggles between 100-DMA, 20-week old support-line

  • USD/IDR lacks momentum inside key technical levels.
  • RSI weakness during the latest pullback increases the odds for an upswing.

Despite taking a U-turn from medium-term support-line, the USD/IDR pair refrains from pleasing buyers as it takes the rounds to 14,150 during early Tuesday.

The pair presently struggles inside 20-week old ascending trend-line and 100-day simple moving average (100-DMA). However, weak response to the latest downturn by the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) seems favoring buyers waiting for a breakout above 100-DMA level of 14,208.

In doing so, 14,300 and a month-long descending trend-line at 14,364 can act as immediate resistances ahead of fueling the quote towards 200-DMA level of 14,420.

Alternatively, a downside break of 14,083 support-line can trigger the pair’s fresh declines targeting 14,000 round-figure whereas April month low near 13,974 and February bottom surrounding 13,860 may entertain sellers afterward.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14149
Today Daily Change 24.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.17%
Today daily open 14125
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14268.1525
Daily SMA50 14271.242
Daily SMA100 14203.6175
Daily SMA200 14427.185
Levels
Previous Daily High 14183
Previous Daily Low 14080
Previous Weekly High 14418
Previous Weekly Low 13746
Previous Monthly High 14661.5
Previous Monthly Low 14179
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14143.654
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14119.346
Daily Pivot Point S1 14075.6667
Daily Pivot Point S2 14026.3333
Daily Pivot Point S3 13972.6667
Daily Pivot Point R1 14178.6667
Daily Pivot Point R2 14232.3333
Daily Pivot Point R3 14281.6667

 

 

