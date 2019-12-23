USD/IDR Technical Analysis: Stays within bullish triangle below 200-bar SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR struggles around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of December 03-12 declines, formation support.
  • An upside break of the triangle needs validation from 200-bar SMA.

USD/IDR trades around 13,977 during the pre-European session on Monday. In doing so, the pair pulls back from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement while also defying the latest bounce off the 13-day-old falling triangle.

The bullish technical formation gets confirmation on the upside break of 14,023. However, 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA), near 14,055, will question buyers.

If at all prices manage to stay firm beyond 14,055, 14,100 and the monthly top nearing 14,173 will be on the Bull’s radar.

Meanwhile, pair’s declines below the pattern’s support of 13,958 could recall the month’s low near 13,925.

However, lows marked in September and July, close to 13,880 will restrict the quote’s downside past-13,925.

USD/IDR four-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 13977.3
Today Daily Change 16.3000
Today Daily Change % 0.12%
Today daily open 13961
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14038.2211
Daily SMA50 14058.4104
Daily SMA100 14114.9672
Daily SMA200 14154.1626
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14023.55
Previous Daily Low 13960
Previous Weekly High 14047.5
Previous Weekly Low 13960
Previous Monthly High 14296.292
Previous Monthly Low 13896.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 13984.2761
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 13999.2739
Daily Pivot Point S1 13939.4833
Daily Pivot Point S2 13917.9667
Daily Pivot Point S3 13875.9333
Daily Pivot Point R1 14003.0333
Daily Pivot Point R2 14045.0667
Daily Pivot Point R3 14066.5833

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eyes second straight yearly loss

EUR/USD eyes second straight yearly loss

EUR/USD trades modestly flat below 1.1100 amid fresh trade optimism and slowing volumes. The spot has erased a major chunk of the gains seen in the January 2017-February 2018 period and is on track to end 2019 on a negative note. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stalls four-day losing streak despite UK’s political jitters

GBP/USD stalls four-day losing streak despite UK’s political jitters

Traders seem to ignore waning political optimism at the UK as the GBP/USD pair pauses the previous week’s declines while hovering just ahead of the 1.30 handle heading into the London open.

GBP/USD News

US Nov Durable Goods Preview:  US-China trade and business investment

US Nov Durable Goods Preview:  US-China trade and business investment

Business capital orders expected to fall after strong gain in October. US-China trade agreement may show an early impact. Overall durable goods orders to rise for the second month.

Read more

Gold: Funnelling down to short-term triangle break

Gold: Funnelling down to short-term triangle break

Gold extends recent bounce from 38.2% Fib retracement. A sustained upside break of the triangle can challenge the monthly high. The last week’s low can please sellers after the triangle’s downside break.

Gold News

USD/JPY: Off highs despite China news, 100-week MA is key hurdle

USD/JPY: Off highs despite China news, 100-week MA is key hurdle

USD/JPY has backed off from session highs despite trade optimism. China will be reducing tariffs on some US goods from Jan. 1. Pair's repeated failure to beat key MA resistance has boosted pullback risks. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures