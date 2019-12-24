USD/IDR Technical Analysis: Stays below 10-DMA amid bearish MACD

- USD/IDR fails to hold onto recovery gains.
- 10-DMA exerts immediate downside pressure.
- The monthly trend line, lows marked in September and July act as the key support.
Failure to cross 10-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA) on a daily closing basis keeps the USD/IDR under pressure around 13,981 amid early Tuesday.
The pair has been trading beneath the key short-term DMA since the initial days of December. Also supporting the sellers are bearish signals from the 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator.
Even so, an upward sloping trend line since late-November, at 13,946 now, offers immediate support, a break of which could drag prices to lows marked in July and September months near 13,880.
On the upside, a clear break of 10-DMA level of 13,993 can trigger the pair’s fresh rise to December 11 high around 14,093. Though, the monthly top near 14,198 will cap the quote’s additional rise.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
USD/IDR
|Overview
|Today last price
|13981.15
|Today Daily Change
|-2.9000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|13984.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14032.8486
|Daily SMA50
|14055.6415
|Daily SMA100
|14110.6882
|Daily SMA200
|14153.0279
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|13996.05
|Previous Daily Low
|13943.909
|Previous Weekly High
|14047.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|13960
|Previous Monthly High
|14296.292
|Previous Monthly Low
|13896.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|13976.1321
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|13963.8269
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|13953.2893
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13922.5287
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13901.1483
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14005.4303
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14026.8107
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14057.5713
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
USD/JPY trades around 109.40 ahead of Tuesday’s European session. The pair has been choppy between the 100 and 200-Hour Simple Moving Averages (HMAs) off-late.