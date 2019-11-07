USD/IDR Technical Analysis: Sellers lurk around 14,120/30

- USD/IDR extends the latest recovery to the weekly high.
- The three-week-old falling trend line can question sellers immediately while 100-day SMA and multi-month long resistance line will tame bears afterward.
- Lows marked in July and September offers key support-zone.
The USD/IDR pair’s recent pullback is less likely to last for long as the key upside barriers stand tall to challenge buyers while the quote seesaws around 14,080 during Thursday’s Asian session.
Giving respect to the bullish signal of 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD), prices may rise further towards three-week-old descending trend line, at 14,095, a break of which will escalate run-up towards 14,120/30 resistance area including 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a falling resistance line since early-August.
If at all bulls manage to conquer 14,130 on a daily closing basis, 50% Fibonacci retracement of August-September declines, around 14,230, could please them ahead of pushing towards 14,275/80 region comprising multiple highs marked since early September.
Meanwhile, 14,000 round-figure could appear as the immediate support ahead of reigniting importance of the 13,880 level that envelopes lows marked in July and September month.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14080
|Today Daily Change
|27.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19%
|Today daily open
|14053
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14072.06
|Daily SMA50
|14103.722
|Daily SMA100
|14121.35
|Daily SMA200
|14160.8438
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14065.5
|Previous Daily Low
|13964
|Previous Weekly High
|14127.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|13989
|Previous Monthly High
|14273.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|13971.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14026.727
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14002.773
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|13989.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13926
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13888
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14091
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14129
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14192.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
