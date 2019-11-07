USD/IDR Technical Analysis: Sellers lurk around 14,120/30

  • USD/IDR extends the latest recovery to the weekly high.
  • The three-week-old falling trend line can question sellers immediately while 100-day SMA and multi-month long resistance line will tame bears afterward.
  • Lows marked in July and September offers key support-zone.

The USD/IDR pair’s recent pullback is less likely to last for long as the key upside barriers stand tall to challenge buyers while the quote seesaws around 14,080 during Thursday’s Asian session.

Giving respect to the bullish signal of 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD), prices may rise further towards three-week-old descending trend line, at 14,095, a break of which will escalate run-up towards 14,120/30 resistance area including 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a falling resistance line since early-August.

If at all bulls manage to conquer 14,130 on a daily closing basis, 50% Fibonacci retracement of August-September declines, around          14,230, could please them ahead of pushing towards 14,275/80 region comprising multiple highs marked since early September.

Meanwhile, 14,000 round-figure could appear as the immediate support ahead of reigniting importance of the 13,880 level that envelopes lows marked in July and September month.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14080
Today Daily Change 27.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.19%
Today daily open 14053
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14072.06
Daily SMA50 14103.722
Daily SMA100 14121.35
Daily SMA200 14160.8438
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14065.5
Previous Daily Low 13964
Previous Weekly High 14127.5
Previous Weekly Low 13989
Previous Monthly High 14273.8
Previous Monthly Low 13971.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14026.727
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14002.773
Daily Pivot Point S1 13989.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 13926
Daily Pivot Point S3 13888
Daily Pivot Point R1 14091
Daily Pivot Point R2 14129
Daily Pivot Point R3 14192.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

