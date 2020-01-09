USD/IDR Technical Analysis: Sellers look for entry below 13,837/35

- USD/IDR remains on the back foot while extending declines from 50-day SMA.
- Lows marked since late-December 31 hold the keys to further downside.
USD/IDR remains under pressure while taking rounds to 13,860 ahead of the European session on Thursday. The pair took a U-turn from 50-day SMA during the week’s start. Even so, lows marked on December 31 and January 02 offer immediate support around 13,837/35.
As a result, sellers will look for entry below 13,835 while targeting the 13,750 and 13,680 numbers to the south.
Meanwhile, the pair’s weakness can’t be ruled out unless it registers a daily closing beyond a 50-day SMA level of 14,010.
In doing so, the 200-day SMA level of 14,133 will become buyers‘ favorite ahead of Octobre month tops surrounding 14,275.
It’s worth mentioning that the sluggish conditions of RSI and MACD indicators portray a lesser likelihood of wild moves.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|13862.8
|Today Daily Change
|-1.2000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|13864
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|13935.8912
|Daily SMA50
|14014.1349
|Daily SMA100
|14069.696
|Daily SMA200
|14134.9342
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|13959
|Previous Daily Low
|13849.5
|Previous Weekly High
|13976.043
|Previous Weekly Low
|13835
|Previous Monthly High
|14181.2945
|Previous Monthly Low
|13676.9335
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|13891.329
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|13917.171
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|13822.6667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13781.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13713.1667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|13932.1667
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14000.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14041.6667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
