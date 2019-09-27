USD/IDR technical analysis: Sellers keep lurking around 50% Fibo.

- USD/IDR again reverses from 50% Fibonacci retracement.
- A two-week-old rising trend-line, upbeat RSI portrays pair’s strength.
Be it April-June downpour or August-September declines, USD/IDR keeps retracing from 50% Fibonacci retracement level while taking rounds to 14,180 during early Friday.
While repeated failures to clear key Fibonacci retracement increases the odds of the pair’s pullback, an upward sloping trend-line since September 12, at 14,130, and strong levels of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) could challenge sellers.
If bears dominate below 14,130, multiple rest-points around 14,040 and 14,000 round-figure can entertain them ahead of highlighting 13,880 support.
Alternatively, pair’s successful rise beyond 14,235/40 area including the key Fibonacci retracements can please buyers with 14,350 and 14,420 resistances.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14180.8
|Today Daily Change
|2.5000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|14178.3
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14094.8725
|Daily SMA50
|14143.57
|Daily SMA100
|14190.2715
|Daily SMA200
|14183.421
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14242.2
|Previous Daily Low
|14127.9
|Previous Weekly High
|14174.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|13965
|Previous Monthly High
|14582.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|14075
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14198.5374
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14171.5626
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14123.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14068.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14009.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14237.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14297.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14352
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
