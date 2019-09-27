USD/IDR technical analysis: Sellers keep lurking around 50% Fibo.

  • USD/IDR again reverses from 50% Fibonacci retracement.
  • A two-week-old rising trend-line, upbeat RSI portrays pair’s strength.

Be it April-June downpour or August-September declines, USD/IDR keeps retracing from 50% Fibonacci retracement level while taking rounds to 14,180 during early Friday.

While repeated failures to clear key Fibonacci retracement increases the odds of the pair’s pullback, an upward sloping trend-line since September 12, at 14,130, and strong levels of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) could challenge sellers.

If bears dominate below 14,130, multiple rest-points around 14,040 and 14,000 round-figure can entertain them ahead of highlighting 13,880 support.

Alternatively, pair’s successful rise beyond 14,235/40 area including the key Fibonacci retracements can please buyers with 14,350 and 14,420 resistances.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14180.8
Today Daily Change 2.5000
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 14178.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14094.8725
Daily SMA50 14143.57
Daily SMA100 14190.2715
Daily SMA200 14183.421
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14242.2
Previous Daily Low 14127.9
Previous Weekly High 14174.3
Previous Weekly Low 13965
Previous Monthly High 14582.9
Previous Monthly Low 14075
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14198.5374
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14171.5626
Daily Pivot Point S1 14123.4
Daily Pivot Point S2 14068.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 14009.1
Daily Pivot Point R1 14237.7
Daily Pivot Point R2 14297.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 14352

 

 

