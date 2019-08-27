USD/IDR technical analysis: Sellers keep lurking around 2-week old resistance-line

  • USD/IDR struggles between two-week-old descending trend-line and 200-bar SMA.
  • 23.6% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels offer additional numbers to watch.

Having registered another pullback from near-term resistance-line, USD/IDR takes the rounds to 14,230 during Tuesday’s Asian morning.

The quote currently declines towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-August upside, at 14,150, whereas 200-bar simple moving average (SMA) near 14,130 will restrict further declines.

In a case prices drop below 14,130, 14,070, 14,050 and 14,000 round-figure could entertain sellers ahead of highlighting July month low of 13,884.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 14,340 resistance-line can trigger fresh rally towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,418 before pushing buyers to 14,442 and 14,582 numbers to the north.

USD/IDR 4-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14232.1
Today Daily Change -18.5500
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 14250.65
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14234.045
Daily SMA50 14138.188
Daily SMA100 14203.275
Daily SMA200 14228.577
Levels
Previous Daily High 14340.6
Previous Daily Low 14190
Previous Weekly High 14341.3
Previous Weekly Low 14115.95
Previous Monthly High 14240
Previous Monthly Low 13884
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14283.0708
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14247.5292
Daily Pivot Point S1 14180.2333
Daily Pivot Point S2 14109.8167
Daily Pivot Point S3 14029.6333
Daily Pivot Point R1 14330.8333
Daily Pivot Point R2 14411.0167
Daily Pivot Point R3 14481.4333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

