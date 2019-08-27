USD/IDR technical analysis: Sellers keep lurking around 2-week old resistance-line

- USD/IDR struggles between two-week-old descending trend-line and 200-bar SMA.
- 23.6% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels offer additional numbers to watch.
Having registered another pullback from near-term resistance-line, USD/IDR takes the rounds to 14,230 during Tuesday’s Asian morning.
The quote currently declines towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-August upside, at 14,150, whereas 200-bar simple moving average (SMA) near 14,130 will restrict further declines.
In a case prices drop below 14,130, 14,070, 14,050 and 14,000 round-figure could entertain sellers ahead of highlighting July month low of 13,884.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 14,340 resistance-line can trigger fresh rally towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,418 before pushing buyers to 14,442 and 14,582 numbers to the north.
USD/IDR 4-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14232.1
|Today Daily Change
|-18.5500
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|14250.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14234.045
|Daily SMA50
|14138.188
|Daily SMA100
|14203.275
|Daily SMA200
|14228.577
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14340.6
|Previous Daily Low
|14190
|Previous Weekly High
|14341.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|14115.95
|Previous Monthly High
|14240
|Previous Monthly Low
|13884
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14283.0708
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14247.5292
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14180.2333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14109.8167
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14029.6333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14330.8333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14411.0167
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14481.4333
