USD/IDR technical analysis: Rising wedge caps the moves below 4H 200MA, 6-week old resistance-line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • An immediate bearish formation limits USD/IDR moves below key resistances.
  • While a downside break of 13,954 can lure sellers, bulls wait for an upside clearance of 14,109 for fresh impulse.

8-day long rising wedge continues to limit the USD/IDR pair’s near-term moves as it makes the rounds to 14,000 during early Monday morning in Asia.

While 14,060 and 13,954 currently mark the bearish pattern’s extremes, a downside break of the support-line can trigger the quote’s fresh downpour targeting monthly low around 13,884 and February month low near 13,858.

Meanwhile, 200-bar moving average (4H 200MA) and a 6-week old descending trend-line could keep exerting downside pressure on prices around 14,100 and 14,110.

In a case where the quote rallies beyond 14,110, early-month top surrounding 14,240 could be on the buyers’ radar.

USD/IDR 4-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14004
Today Daily Change 3.3000
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 14000.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14038.4225
Daily SMA50 14181.461
Daily SMA100 14199.921
Daily SMA200 14303.5375
Levels
Previous Daily High 14056.7
Previous Daily Low 13972.2
Previous Weekly High 14056.7
Previous Weekly Low 13920
Previous Monthly High 14418
Previous Monthly Low 13746
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14004.479
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14024.421
Daily Pivot Point S1 13963.0333
Daily Pivot Point S2 13925.3667
Daily Pivot Point S3 13878.5333
Daily Pivot Point R1 14047.5333
Daily Pivot Point R2 14094.3667
Daily Pivot Point R3 14132.0333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

