USD/IDR Technical Analysis: Registers bullish spinning top on weekly chart

- USD/IDR seesaws around 14,100 after a bullish candlestick formation on the W1 chart.
- The quote clings to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement while staying above 200-week SMA.
After flashing a bullish candlestick formation on the weekly chart, the USD/IDR pair trades around 14,100 during Monday’s Asian session.
While prices cling to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January-October 2018 upside, the upside favoring candlestick pattern seems to support pair’s another confrontation to the three-month-old falling resistance line, at 14,190 now.
Should there be additional upside beyond 14,190, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,345 will be on the bull’s radar.
On the downside, lows marked in September and July offer strong support around 13,880, a break of which could drag the quote to a 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 13,758.
If at all sellers manage to break 13,758 on a weekly closing basis, the previous year bottom near 13,260 will lure them.
USD/IDR weekly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14086.34
|Today Daily Change
|-17.1600
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|14103.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14063.0775
|Daily SMA50
|14100.985
|Daily SMA100
|14114.2795
|Daily SMA200
|14164.826
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14142.3
|Previous Daily Low
|14076
|Previous Weekly High
|14193.714
|Previous Weekly Low
|13913.9
|Previous Monthly High
|14273.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|13971.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14116.9734
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14101.3266
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14072.2333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14040.9667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14005.9333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14138.5333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14173.5667
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14204.8333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bounces off 8-week-old rising trendline amid bearish MACD
EUR/USD takes the bids to 1.1025 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair recently recovered from an upward sloping trend line since Oct 01. As a result, buyers will target 50% Fib retracement of the previous month upside.
GBP/USD: Doubts over Conservative manifesto, broad USD strength keep sellers hopeful
GBP/USD stays on the back foot around 1.2850 during Monday’s Asian session. The pair initial benefited from the polls showing a hike in Tory support for the December election.
USD/JPY firm in Asia open as Hong Kong election results support risk appetite
USD/JPY has been a pretty steady open despite a handful of weekend headlines pointing to a less pessimistic outlook for the various geopolitical themes which have kept markets on alert. USD/JPY pair is technically neutral.
Gold bears looking for a break of $1,455 on risk-on headlines
Gold is trading around $1,460, weighed in the open by a series of pro-risk appetite headlines and by a US dollar which has garnered demand on positive domestic data. Prices fell at the start of this month, dropping close to a 5% slide to around $1,445.
The Week Ahead: Is Conventional Wisdom Too Optimistic?
There have been 3 general issues that the macro-fundamental picture has revolved around this year: trade, growth, & Brexit. On all 3 counts, conventional wisdom seems unduly optimistic, and this may have helped dampen volatility.