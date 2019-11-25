USD/IDR Technical Analysis: Registers bullish spinning top on weekly chart

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR seesaws around 14,100 after a bullish candlestick formation on the W1 chart.
  • The quote clings to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement while staying above 200-week SMA.

After flashing a bullish candlestick formation on the weekly chart, the USD/IDR pair trades around 14,100 during Monday’s Asian session.

While prices cling to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January-October 2018 upside, the upside favoring candlestick pattern seems to support pair’s another confrontation to the three-month-old falling resistance line, at 14,190 now.

Should there be additional upside beyond 14,190, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,345 will be on the bull’s radar.

On the downside, lows marked in September and July offer strong support around 13,880, a break of which could drag the quote to a 200-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 13,758.

If at all sellers manage to break 13,758 on a weekly closing basis, the previous year bottom near 13,260 will lure them.

USD/IDR weekly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14086.34
Today Daily Change -17.1600
Today Daily Change % -0.12%
Today daily open 14103.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14063.0775
Daily SMA50 14100.985
Daily SMA100 14114.2795
Daily SMA200 14164.826
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14142.3
Previous Daily Low 14076
Previous Weekly High 14193.714
Previous Weekly Low 13913.9
Previous Monthly High 14273.8
Previous Monthly Low 13971.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14116.9734
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14101.3266
Daily Pivot Point S1 14072.2333
Daily Pivot Point S2 14040.9667
Daily Pivot Point S3 14005.9333
Daily Pivot Point R1 14138.5333
Daily Pivot Point R2 14173.5667
Daily Pivot Point R3 14204.8333

 

 

