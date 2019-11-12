USD/IDR technical analysis: Pulls back from multi-month long trendline, 100-day SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR fails to extend recovery gains beyond key resistance-confluence.
  • 200-day SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement adds to the upside barrier.
  • July/September lows limit the near-term declines.

The USD/IDR pair’s run-up to the month-start high fails to cross near-term key resistance confluence during early Tuesday. The quote declines to 14,058 by the press time.

Considering the pair’s gradual downward grind, 14,000 and 13,970 are likely immediate supports that sellers can look for ahead of targeting July/September lows near 13,880.

In a case where bears keep dominating below 13,880, June month’s drop to 13,950 can be recalled.

On the contrary, pair’s sustained rise beyond 14,110/20 area including 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a descending trend line since early August could aim for 14,160/65 confluence that comprising 200-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of June-August upside.

Should there be a price recovery beyond 14,165, buyers can target October month top near 14,280.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14058.8
Today Daily Change -16.6000
Today Daily Change % -0.12%
Today daily open 14075.4
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14058.175
Daily SMA50 14093.753
Daily SMA100 14118.544
Daily SMA200 14161.9308
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14087.5
Previous Daily Low 14012.9955
Previous Weekly High 14089.35
Previous Weekly Low 13931.5
Previous Monthly High 14273.8
Previous Monthly Low 13971.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14059.0393
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14041.4562
Daily Pivot Point S1 14029.7637
Daily Pivot Point S2 13984.1273
Daily Pivot Point S3 13955.2592
Daily Pivot Point R1 14104.2682
Daily Pivot Point R2 14133.1363
Daily Pivot Point R3 14178.7727

 

 

