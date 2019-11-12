USD/IDR technical analysis: Pulls back from multi-month long trendline, 100-day SMA

- USD/IDR fails to extend recovery gains beyond key resistance-confluence.
- 200-day SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement adds to the upside barrier.
- July/September lows limit the near-term declines.
The USD/IDR pair’s run-up to the month-start high fails to cross near-term key resistance confluence during early Tuesday. The quote declines to 14,058 by the press time.
Considering the pair’s gradual downward grind, 14,000 and 13,970 are likely immediate supports that sellers can look for ahead of targeting July/September lows near 13,880.
In a case where bears keep dominating below 13,880, June month’s drop to 13,950 can be recalled.
On the contrary, pair’s sustained rise beyond 14,110/20 area including 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a descending trend line since early August could aim for 14,160/65 confluence that comprising 200-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of June-August upside.
Should there be a price recovery beyond 14,165, buyers can target October month top near 14,280.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14058.8
|Today Daily Change
|-16.6000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|14075.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14058.175
|Daily SMA50
|14093.753
|Daily SMA100
|14118.544
|Daily SMA200
|14161.9308
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14087.5
|Previous Daily Low
|14012.9955
|Previous Weekly High
|14089.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|13931.5
|Previous Monthly High
|14273.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|13971.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14059.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14041.4562
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14029.7637
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13984.1273
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13955.2592
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14104.2682
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14133.1363
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14178.7727
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
