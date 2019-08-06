USD/IDR technical analysis: Pulls back from 9-month old resistance-line, 50% Fibo.

- Medium-term trend-line, 50% Fibonacci retracement limit USD/IDR upside.
- Overbought RSI favors a pullback to 200-DMA.
USD/IDR fails to hold its run-up to ten-week high as it retraces from near-term key resistances while trading near 14,362 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
Despite the recent pullback, prices remain strong unless trading beyond 200-day moving average (200-DMA) level of 14,267, a break of which can fetch prices to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of a downpour since October 2018, at 14,140, and then to 14,000 round-figure.
It should also be noted that July month low near 13,884 and February bottom close to 13,858 can please sellers past-14,000.
Alternatively, a downward sloping trend-line since mid-November 2018 and 50% Fibonacci retracement restrict the pair’s near-term upside around 14,583/590.
If bulls’ ignore overbought levels of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) and dominate past-14,590, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,781 and November 13 high surrounding 14,935 hold the keys to rise towards 15,000 mark.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14364.5
|Today Daily Change
|-47.4500
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33%
|Today daily open
|14411.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14049.83
|Daily SMA50
|14150.774
|Daily SMA100
|14195.3675
|Daily SMA200
|14272.8432
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14418
|Previous Daily Low
|14180
|Previous Weekly High
|14342
|Previous Weekly Low
|13986
|Previous Monthly High
|14240
|Previous Monthly Low
|13884
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14327.084
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14270.916
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14255.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14098.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14017.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14493.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14574.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14731.3
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
