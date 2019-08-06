USD/IDR technical analysis: Pulls back from 9-month old resistance-line, 50% Fibo.

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Medium-term trend-line, 50% Fibonacci retracement limit USD/IDR upside.
  • Overbought RSI favors a pullback to 200-DMA.

USD/IDR fails to hold its run-up to ten-week high as it retraces from near-term key resistances while trading near 14,362 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.

Despite the recent pullback, prices remain strong unless trading beyond 200-day moving average (200-DMA) level of 14,267, a break of which can fetch prices to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of a downpour since October 2018, at 14,140, and then to 14,000 round-figure.

It should also be noted that July month low near 13,884 and February bottom close to 13,858 can please sellers past-14,000.

Alternatively, a downward sloping trend-line since mid-November 2018 and 50% Fibonacci retracement restrict the pair’s near-term upside around 14,583/590.

If bulls’ ignore overbought levels of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) and dominate past-14,590, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,781 and November 13 high surrounding 14,935 hold the keys to rise towards 15,000 mark.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14364.5
Today Daily Change -47.4500
Today Daily Change % -0.33%
Today daily open 14411.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14049.83
Daily SMA50 14150.774
Daily SMA100 14195.3675
Daily SMA200 14272.8432
Levels
Previous Daily High 14418
Previous Daily Low 14180
Previous Weekly High 14342
Previous Weekly Low 13986
Previous Monthly High 14240
Previous Monthly Low 13884
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14327.084
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14270.916
Daily Pivot Point S1 14255.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 14098.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 14017.3
Daily Pivot Point R1 14493.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 14574.65
Daily Pivot Point R3 14731.3

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1200 on upbeat German data

EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1200 on upbeat German data

A big-beat on German Factory Orders data failed to lift the sentiment around the Euro, keeping the EUR/USD pair modestly flat near the 1.12 handle amid trade tensions and Yuan recovery. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains on the road to recovery, ignores no-deal Brexit concerns

GBP/USD remains on the road to recovery, ignores no-deal Brexit concerns

Despite looming hard Brexit concerns, the GBP/USD pair recovers. Speculations concerning no-confidence motion against the UK PM fail to stop him from supporting no-deal Brexit. Investors may keep an eye over macro news/headlines for fresh direction.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY briefly spikes beyond 107.00 mark, lacks follow-through

USD/JPY briefly spikes beyond 107.00 mark, lacks follow-through

The USD/JPY pair built on its goodish intraday bounce from fresh multi-month lows and briefly spiked to levels beyond the 107.00 handle in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
 

USD/JPY News

Gold nears $1475 as bulls keep benefiting from risk aversion

Gold nears $1475 as bulls keep benefiting from risk aversion

Be it a spoiling case of the US-China trade tussle or North Korea’s repeated missile test, not to forget tensions concerning the Middle East and global central bankers’ monetary policy easing, Gold has it all to remain strong around multi-year high. 

Gold News

RBA Preview: AUD/USD may fall even if rates remain unchanged – Three scenarios

RBA Preview: AUD/USD may fall even if rates remain unchanged – Three scenarios

When the US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates – others follow. However, in the Reserve Bank of Australia's case – it has already slashed rates twice. The RBA is set to leave the Cash Rate unchanged at 1% and pause after two consecutive reductions. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  