USD/IDR Technical Analysis: Probing the descending triangle resistance

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/IDR has charted a big descending triangle on the daily chart. 
  • A close above 14,095 would confirm a bullish breakout. 
  • That would mark the beginning of a bearish trend in the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR).

USD/IDR is teasing a bullish breakout. 

The currency pair is currently probing the resistance at 14,095 – the upper edge of the resistance of the descending triangle represented by trendlines connecting Aug. 6 and Oct. 16 highs and July 19 and Sept. 13 lows. 

A close above 14,095 would confirm a bullish breakout. That would indicate the sell-off October 2018 highs above 15,260 has ended and the bulls have regained control. 

The breakout would open the doors for 14,215 (Oct. 1 high). 

On the downside, a violation of a higher low at 14,035 would expose the triangle support, currently at 13,930.

Daily chart

Trend: Teasing breakout

Technical levels

USD/IDR

Overview
Today last price 14101.05
Today Daily Change 7.0500
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 14094
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14072.22
Daily SMA50 14101.472
Daily SMA100 14113.3885
Daily SMA200 14165.138
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14141.5
Previous Daily Low 14074.46
Previous Weekly High 14193.714
Previous Weekly Low 13913.9
Previous Monthly High 14273.8
Previous Monthly Low 13971.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14100.0693
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14115.8907
Daily Pivot Point S1 14065.14
Daily Pivot Point S2 14036.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 13998.1
Daily Pivot Point R1 14132.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 14170.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 14199.22

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

