USD/IDR Technical Analysis: Probing the descending triangle resistance

- USD/IDR has charted a big descending triangle on the daily chart.
- A close above 14,095 would confirm a bullish breakout.
- That would mark the beginning of a bearish trend in the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR).
USD/IDR is teasing a bullish breakout.
The currency pair is currently probing the resistance at 14,095 – the upper edge of the resistance of the descending triangle represented by trendlines connecting Aug. 6 and Oct. 16 highs and July 19 and Sept. 13 lows.
A close above 14,095 would confirm a bullish breakout. That would indicate the sell-off October 2018 highs above 15,260 has ended and the bulls have regained control.
The breakout would open the doors for 14,215 (Oct. 1 high).
On the downside, a violation of a higher low at 14,035 would expose the triangle support, currently at 13,930.
Daily chart
Trend: Teasing breakout
Technical levels
USD/IDR
|Overview
|Today last price
|14101.05
|Today Daily Change
|7.0500
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|14094
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14072.22
|Daily SMA50
|14101.472
|Daily SMA100
|14113.3885
|Daily SMA200
|14165.138
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14141.5
|Previous Daily Low
|14074.46
|Previous Weekly High
|14193.714
|Previous Weekly Low
|13913.9
|Previous Monthly High
|14273.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|13971.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14100.0693
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14115.8907
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14065.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14036.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13998.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14132.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14170.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14199.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Doji on H4, fresh risk-off signal further recovery
Not only a Doji candlestick formation on the four hours (H4) chart but fresh risk aversion also help the EUR/USD to take the bids near 1.1010 during Asian session.
GBP/USD pops to four-day high after YouGov’s MRP predicts huge Tory lead
GBP/USD surges to 1.2920 after YouGov’s MRP poll suggests the ruling Tory party will keep the helm of the UK with a huge majority. The release came out early Thursday morning in Asia.
USD/JPY tracks the S&P 500 futures recovery, re-takes 109.50
USD/JPY fell sharply from near half-yearly tops of 109.61 and hit session lows of 109.33 on fears the US’s decision to interfere in Hong Kong may irk China and derail the ongoing trade negotiations. The spot now recovers to 109.50 levels, in tandem with S&P 500 futures.
Gold: Impending bear cross favors drop to $1,445
Gold is currently trading at $1,457, representing a 0.20% rise on the day. The moderate gain, could be short-lived as the impending bear cross between the 50- and 100-day MA is likely to invite stronger chart-driven selling.
Override Threat Trump Forced to Sign Hong Kong Bill, China Will Retaliate
Trump signed legislation today threatening Hong Kong with sanctions for human rights abuses. China promises retaliation. But I suspect both Trump and China will try to sweep this dispute under the rug to get a trade deal passed. But nothing here would surprise me.