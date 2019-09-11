USD/IDR technical analysis: On its way to 23.6% Fibo. unless breaking support-turned-resistance

- USD/IDR refrains from extending latest pullback, stays below three-month-old rising trend-line.
- 23.6% of Fibonacci retracement gains sellers’ attention.
USD/IDR remains on the back foot while taking rounds to 14,044 during the Asian session on Wednesday.
Having breached a rising trend-line since mid-June, prices fail to the same resistance, which in turn increases the odds of the pair’s further declines towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of December 2018 to June 2019 south-run, close to 13,980.
In a case where the quote remains weak past-13,980, July month low surrounding 13,880 could offer an intermediate halt to the downward trajectory towards the yearly bottom near 13,750.
Meanwhile, pair’s ability to cross the support-turned-resistance line of 14,100 can propel it towards 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) level of 14,150 whereas 50% Fibonacci retracement level adjacent to 14,240 could satiate buyers afterward.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14044.75
|Today Daily Change
|1.9500
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|14042.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14198.885
|Daily SMA50
|14137.578
|Daily SMA100
|14210.4755
|Daily SMA200
|14210.9455
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14077.3
|Previous Daily Low
|14016.7
|Previous Weekly High
|14276.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|14030.05
|Previous Monthly High
|14582.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|14075
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14054.1508
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14039.8492
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14013.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13985
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13953.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14074.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14106.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14135.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
