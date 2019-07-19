USD/IDR technical analysis: On its way to 13,740/25 support confluence

- Failure to extend pullbacks from 13,895 highlights the USD/IDR pair’s weakness.
- A 200-week simple moving average (SMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement offer strong downside support.
Having repeated failure to rise much beyond February lows, USD/IDR declines to 13,905 ahead of the Europe markets open on Friday.
While 13,895 acts as adjacent support, a break of which can drag the quote to 13,740/25 support confluence including 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 2014 swing lows to 2018 swing highs and 200-week SMA.
On the upside, mid-June low around 14,085 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 14,323 could be on the buyers’ radar during the pair’s U-turn.
It should also be noted that 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) is near to oversold conditions, increasing the odds for the pair’s pullback from key support.
USD/IDR weekly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|13903.5
|Today Daily Change
|-13.5000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|13917
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14088.08
|Daily SMA50
|14236.973
|Daily SMA100
|14212.832
|Daily SMA200
|14339.973
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14027.05
|Previous Daily Low
|13911.5
|Previous Weekly High
|14240
|Previous Weekly Low
|13973
|Previous Monthly High
|14418
|Previous Monthly Low
|13746
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|13955.6401
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|13982.9099
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|13876.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13836.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13761.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|13992.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14067.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14107.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Double bottom at 1.12, focus on German PPI
EUR/USD has created a minor double bottom near 1.12. However, the case for a double bottom breakout would weaken if the German Producer Price Index (PPI) drops more than expected, reinforcing dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations.
GBP/USD clings to 4-day high as USD pullback confronts Brexit optimism
The GBP/USD pair consolidates the recent upside, as USD recovers after the NY Fed’s attempt to disappoint the policy bears. Absence of UK data continues to highlight politics/trade and the US consumer sentiment gauge for fresh impulse.
USD/JPY testing highs near 107.60 amid USD comeback
USD/JPY is seen rising steadily in tandem with the US dollar, as the bulls now look towards the 107.70 resistance area, supported by the NY Fed's clarification on President Williams’ comments.
Gold: Looking to retest key support before capitalizing on continuation breakout
Gold is currently trading at $1,443 per Oz, having hit a fresh 2019 high of $1,452. The yellow metal is trimming gains, possibly due to overbought conditions reported by the hourly and 4-hour chart indicators.
Gold rallies towards June swing highs as bulls step in again
Gold prices have soared through the symmetrical triangle's resistance and bulls remain in control, pressing towards 25th June and 3rd July tops.