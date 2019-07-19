USD/IDR technical analysis: On its way to 13,740/25 support confluence

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Failure to extend pullbacks from 13,895 highlights the USD/IDR pair’s weakness.
  • A 200-week simple moving average (SMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement offer strong downside support.

Having repeated failure to rise much beyond February lows, USD/IDR declines to 13,905 ahead of the Europe markets open on Friday.

While 13,895 acts as adjacent support, a break of which can drag the quote to 13,740/25 support confluence including 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 2014 swing lows to 2018 swing highs and 200-week SMA.

On the upside, mid-June low around 14,085 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 14,323 could be on the buyers’ radar during the pair’s U-turn.

It should also be noted that 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) is near to oversold conditions, increasing the odds for the pair’s pullback from key support.

USD/IDR weekly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 13903.5
Today Daily Change -13.5000
Today Daily Change % -0.10%
Today daily open 13917
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14088.08
Daily SMA50 14236.973
Daily SMA100 14212.832
Daily SMA200 14339.973
Levels
Previous Daily High 14027.05
Previous Daily Low 13911.5
Previous Weekly High 14240
Previous Weekly Low 13973
Previous Monthly High 14418
Previous Monthly Low 13746
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 13955.6401
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 13982.9099
Daily Pivot Point S1 13876.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 13836.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 13761.1
Daily Pivot Point R1 13992.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 14067.4
Daily Pivot Point R3 14107.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

