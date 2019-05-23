USD/IDR technical analysis: Near-term horizontal supports disappoint sellers

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Multiple horizontal-lines can limit the quote’s immediate downside.
  • RSI raises a question for buyers.

With its another ounce off the horizontal support-line, the USD/IDR pair is on the bids near 14,460 during early Friday.

Latest U-turn from a weeklong support signal brighter chances of the quote’s recovery to 14,500 and 14,590 numbers to the north.

Additionally, pair’s sustained rise beyond 14,590, even if likely being challenged by the relative strength index (RSI), can aim for 14,660 and 14,720 to entertain buyers then after.

On the contrary, declines beneath 14,440 can avail a bit longer horizontal-line, at 14,385, ahead of visiting 50% Fibonacci retracement of April month upside that stands near 14,345.

Should there be further weakness in prices under 14,345, 14,285 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 14,255 may reappear on the chart.

USD/IDR 4-Hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14460
Today Daily Change -23.0000
Today Daily Change % -0.16%
Today daily open 14483
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14342.0775
Daily SMA50 14231.691
Daily SMA100 14169.3365
Daily SMA200 14477.2273
Levels
Previous Daily High 14585.8
Previous Daily Low 14451.5
Previous Weekly High 14661.5
Previous Weekly Low 14325
Previous Monthly High 14718
Previous Monthly Low 13974.25
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14534.4974
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14502.8026
Daily Pivot Point S1 14427.7333
Daily Pivot Point S2 14372.4667
Daily Pivot Point S3 14293.4333
Daily Pivot Point R1 14562.0333
Daily Pivot Point R2 14641.0667
Daily Pivot Point R3 14696.3333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data

EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, in the wake of the European session as US yields continue falling. The European Parliament elections are in play. US durable goods fell short of expectations with -2.1%. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th

GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after a quick rise to the upside as UK PM Theresa May announced she will step down on June 7th with Boris Johnson set to take over.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Greenback undecided where to go next after Thursday’s drop

USD/JPY: Greenback undecided where to go next after Thursday’s drop

USD/JPY is consolidating the losses seen this Thursday as the greenback is on the back foot across the board.  The market is in a tight range and it can essentially break in either direction. Bulls want to break above 109.75 while bears need to overcome 109.50 support.

USD/JPY News

The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250

The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250

We reach the end of a week can be characterized as a week of transition. After the strongly bullish days of the beginning of the month, cryptos have reached critical levels of resistance...

Read more

Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart

Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart

The lower end of the descending trend-channel coincides with 200-hour EMA support and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders. 

Gold News

